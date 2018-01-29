Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies star to miss remainder of the season

By @saihoops on
Mike Conley, Mike Conley injury update
Oct 18, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen 24) at FedExForum. USA TODAY Sports / Nelson Chenault

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is set to undergo season-ending injury on his left heel, according to several reports. Conley appeared in just 12 games this season, last playing during a 110-103 away defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 13, 2017. 

Conley signed a 5-year, US$152 million (AU$187 million) max contract with the Grizzlies ahead of the 2016-17 NBA season. With three full seasons left on Conley's contract, the Grizzlies could struggle to find a trade suitor for the point guard. Conely, owed US$30.5 million for the 2018-19 season, could be forced to sit out next year to rehabilitate from the career-threatening injury. 

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace announced the surgery via an email to Memphis Grizzlies ticket holders, according to ESPN. "Mike has been extremely diligent as we pursued multiple different approaches to alleviate the pain before deciding surgery was the best solution," read the email.

The Grizzlies website read: "Conley will undergo surgery to smooth a small bone protrusion in his left heel that continues to cause pain and soreness. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the 2017-18 season but is expected to make a full recovery prior to 2018-19 training camp."

Mike Conley, who averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds to start the season, was able to work out in 3-on-3 scrimmages with Grizzlies teammates at the start of the month. However, Conley's injury resurfaced and the Grizzlies decided to shut down the guard for the remainder of the season. Stay tuned for the latest Mike Conley injury update.

