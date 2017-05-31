Microsoft Surface Book likely to yawn at the Samsung Notebook Pro 9 and improved S-Pen

Samsung Notebook 9
Alanna Cotton, vice president of Samsung Electronics America, introduces the Samsung Notebook 9 during a Samsung Electronics news conference at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2017. Reuters/Steve Marcus

The Microsoft Surface Book continues to yawn at its rival brands though some have been trying to come up with features that could steal some attention. The latest one to take a whack at the hybrid device is the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro with its plethora of new features. 

Leading the pack is the S-Pen, something that was last seen on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book. For the upcoming Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, the pen tool offers a 0.7 mm tip, Windows Ink support and the ability to detect more than 4,000 levels of pressure according to Tech Crunch.

Beyond that, the Samsung Notebook Pro 9 also comes with familiar features the Microsoft Surface Book has been offering. Emphasis would be on the display of the new device, detachable and something that can be easily adjusted courtesy of a 360-degree hinge. 

The Samsung Notebook Pro 9 comes in 13.3- and 15-inch versions, backed by a metal laptop base and sane internal features. The 13.3-inch will come powered by an Intel Core i7 7500U (2.70 GHz) processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Hello login, USB-C ports and backlit keyboards. 

The 15-inch model carries almost the same specs only that it comes with bigger RAM (16 GB) and an AMD Radeon 540 Graphics card. As of this writing, there is no word yet on pricing and availability. 

The Samsung Notebook Pro 9 is the latest versatile mobile device in the market after top brands such as HP, Lenovo and Dell. Microsoft continues to be the consumer’s top choice, mainly because it engineered the whole flexible and hybrid mobile solution hoopla. 

 It remains to be seen how the Samsung Notebook Pro 9 will pan up as the 2-in-1 craze slowly ramps up. The S-Pen feature is an interesting feature though it may take more than that to convince some users to take up the Korean giant’s new brainchild. 

In a previous post, Microsoft CVP Panos Panay mentioned that the Surface Pro is good for up to five years in the market. Hence, no new Microsoft Surface variant is expected in the near future. If ever one does come out, it will come with less striking features seeing how the Redmond company has amply packed its current line with technology that is far advanced.

Panay also mentioned that the only way Microsoft would sound the alarm and come up with a new solution is if some new technology crops up. The Samsung Notebook Pro 9’s S-Pen is grand but not enough to push the Microsoft team to start brainstorming.

