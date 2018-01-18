Microsoft to revive 'Fable' with 'Forza Horizon' developer - report

fable-2
'Fable 2.' Press

Fans of RPGs rejoice, for Microsoft has reportedly set its sights on a new “Fable” game. UK developer Playground, also responsible for the “Forza Horizon” franchise, is said to be developing the title.

Eurogamer reports sources saying that “Fable” is bound to return. The unannounced project is expected to be open-world, like its predecessors, and is expected to focus on character and story.

Two hundred people are reportedly preparing to work on the game in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, where Playground has recently established a second office. Since the project is still under preparation, fans of the earlier instalments will need to wait for a long period of time.

The report adds that the decision to rekindle interest with “Fable” is partly due to the success of Guerrilla Games' “Horizon Zero Dawn” for the PS4. The open-world adventure recently garnered the most nominations in the upcoming DICE Awards.

Microsoft has not yet confirmed nor denied the reports. The company stated that it does not comment on speculations.

It has been two years since Microsft shut down Lionhead, creator of the “Fable” games. When asked by Eurogamer to comment, co-creator Simon Carter admitted mixed feelings despite a positive outlook on the UK game industry. "On the other hand it is a little curious to get rid of the team that is uniquely expert in making Fable, and then try and make Fable. Fable is a weird game, and a tough one to deconstruct for a new team. That said, the team in question is very talented, and I'm sure they'll do a fantastic job," Carter said.

“Fable” first released in 2004 for the Xbox and PC. It was followed by several sequels, all taking place in the fiction realm of Albion.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
