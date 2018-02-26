Michael McCormack replaces Barnaby Joyce as Australia’s new deputy prime minister

By on
Michael McCormack MP
Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack MichaelMcCormackMP/Facebook

Australia declares Michael McCormack as its new new deputy prime minister on Monday following former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce’s announcement of his resignation. McCormack, who once wrote a tirade against gay people, was elected as Nationals leader after he defeated Nationals MP George Christensen in a party room vote.

The Member for Riverina will take the previous position of Joyce, who announced on Friday he was resigning as leader of the Nationals after his extramarital affair with his former press secretary has been exposed. The National Party leader automatically becomes deputy prime minister under the terms of the coalition agreement with the Liberal party.

McCormack has confirmed that he has been elected to do the job by the National Party.  “I will honour the faith and trust and responsibility by always doing my best,” he told reporters. Joyce, who is expecting a son with his partner, will remain as the member for New England on the backbench.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was looking forward to working with the new National party leader. He thanked Joyce for his service as deputy prime minister as he was speaking to reporters in Washington DC. “I think he’s taken the right decision and the judgment he’s made in resigning is the right one for himself and his family and, as I said, we thank him for his service and look forward to working with his successor,” the Australian leader said.

Australia’s declaration of its new deputy prime minister was expected to ease pressure on the government which was threatened to be fractured following the revelations of Joyce’s affair. McCormack’s election has gained various reactions, specifically because of an article he penned in 1993.

The former newspaper editor has penned a column that focused on gay people and described homosexuality as “sordid.” But the Veterans’ Affairs minister insisted that he no longer held those views and has voted in favour of same-sex marriage.

As for his career profile, he started working as a cadet journalist with local paper, the Daily Advertiser. He first came to parliament in 2010, and has held various roles in the junior ministry which include assistant to the deputy prime minister, assistant defence minister and small business minister.

From Wagga Wagga in New South Wales’ Riverina region, he was raised on family farms at Marrar and Brucedale. He resides in the Riverina with his wife and three children.

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star optimistic about return
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star unlikely to return for playoffs
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
English Premier League: Liverpool up to second with win over West Ham
English Premier League: Liverpool up to second with win over West Ham
Winter Olympics 2018: Russia win historic men's hockey gold
Winter Olympics 2018: Russia win historic men's hockey gold
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln teases season 8
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Lots of filming still left
‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe win another award
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 15 air date and plot
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Love triangle to take-off
'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'
‘Outlander season 4: Producer not happy about leaks
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car