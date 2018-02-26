Michael McCormack replaces Barnaby Joyce as Australia’s new deputy prime minister

Australia declares Michael McCormack as its new new deputy prime minister on Monday following former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce’s announcement of his resignation. McCormack, who once wrote a tirade against gay people, was elected as Nationals leader after he defeated Nationals MP George Christensen in a party room vote.

The Member for Riverina will take the previous position of Joyce, who announced on Friday he was resigning as leader of the Nationals after his extramarital affair with his former press secretary has been exposed. The National Party leader automatically becomes deputy prime minister under the terms of the coalition agreement with the Liberal party.

McCormack has confirmed that he has been elected to do the job by the National Party. “I will honour the faith and trust and responsibility by always doing my best,” he told reporters. Joyce, who is expecting a son with his partner, will remain as the member for New England on the backbench.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was looking forward to working with the new National party leader. He thanked Joyce for his service as deputy prime minister as he was speaking to reporters in Washington DC. “I think he’s taken the right decision and the judgment he’s made in resigning is the right one for himself and his family and, as I said, we thank him for his service and look forward to working with his successor,” the Australian leader said.

Australia’s declaration of its new deputy prime minister was expected to ease pressure on the government which was threatened to be fractured following the revelations of Joyce’s affair. McCormack’s election has gained various reactions, specifically because of an article he penned in 1993.

The former newspaper editor has penned a column that focused on gay people and described homosexuality as “sordid.” But the Veterans’ Affairs minister insisted that he no longer held those views and has voted in favour of same-sex marriage.

As for his career profile, he started working as a cadet journalist with local paper, the Daily Advertiser. He first came to parliament in 2010, and has held various roles in the junior ministry which include assistant to the deputy prime minister, assistant defence minister and small business minister.

From Wagga Wagga in New South Wales’ Riverina region, he was raised on family farms at Marrar and Brucedale. He resides in the Riverina with his wife and three children.

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube