Mercedes expect three-horse race for 2018 F1 championship

By @saihoops on
Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain has a tyre change during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, March 26, 2017. Reuters/Brandon Malone

Mercedes F1, the reigning four-time Formula One Constructors' Champions, are expecting a three-way battle against Ferrari and Red Bull this upcoming season. As is tradition, the Australian Grand Prix will kick-start the new F1 season. The first race of the 2018 Formula One season will get underway at Melbourne's Albert Park on March 25. 

While Mercedes and Red Bull have dominated the sport over the last decade, Scuderia Ferrari is searching its first taste of success since the 2008 Formula One season. With all three teams showing flashness of greatness in the just-concluding 2018 F1 testing at Barcelona, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is expecting the 2018 Formula One season to be closely-contested.

"We're excited to go racing again. Everything we've done over the past months were just the first steps on the road to start our 2018 campaign - from the first build of the car to the first fire-up, from the launch in Silverstone to testing in Barcelona. Now, it's time to find out what we've got: like the old saying goes, when the flag drops, the bulls--t stops," said Wolff said. 

Can Ferrari bounce back to win 2018 F1 championship?

A year ago, Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel looked prime to capture his first F1 world championship with the prancing red horse until a midseason collapse propelled Mercedes back to the top.

"Last year, the competition was very close and there was no moment where we could afford to relax. Ferrari put up a very tough fight and we had a proper battle between silver and red. This year promises to bring an exciting three-way fight between us, Ferrari and Red Bull. Everyone in Brackley and Brixworth has worked extremely hard over the past months to make sure we enter that fight with the best machine possible."

Wolff said that the team is committed to F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for the foreseeable future. "Both our drivers seem reasonably happy with our new car, but it remains yet to be seen how well it performs when driven in anger. The reduction in the number of power unit components means that reliability will again play an important role in 2018."

The Australian Grand Prix gets underway Thursday (Friday AEDT) with the first practice session. There will be two additional practice sessions on Friday before Qualifying on Saturday and the main race on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from the 2018 Formula One season.

Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Mercedes expect three-horse race for 2018 F1 championship
Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star on verge of comeback
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 50th career hat-trick in Real Madrid win
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 50th career hat-trick in Real Madrid win
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New cast details
Epic new 'God of War' TV commercial airs during 'Family Guy'
Prince Harry refuses to sign prenup before marrying Meghan Markle
‘Outlander’ season 4: Cast and crew tease details
'Coronation Street' spoilers for March 19-22: Michelle confides in Carla
'Coronation Street' March 19-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Domhnall Gleeson looks forward to comedy scenes
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ may be ‘unexpected’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car