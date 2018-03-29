Members of the Armed Forces' role in Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding announced

One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017.

One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy Of Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters

British army regiments’ attendance at Prince Harry’s wedding to US actress Meghan Markle has been confirmed. It has been announced that they will take on official ceremonial duties as more details about the royal wedding in May emerged.

The Ministry of Defence has released a statement to announce that regiments and units that hold a special relationship with the young royal will be included in his wedding on May 19. Over 250 soldiers are going to perform ceremonial duties.

A tweet posted at a verified account of the Kensington Palace states that Harry and his bride-to-be are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will have such a special role in their wedding. “The Military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support,” the tweet reads.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their Wedding. The Military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2018

Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Ceremonial support will also be provided by the State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry.

The Band of the Irish Guards was in charge to provide musical support to the street-liners. Streets surrounding Windsor Castle will be lined by Armed Forces personnel and by members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Stuart Peach said servicemen and women would be honoured to take part in Harry’s wedding. He said he is proud that members of the Armed Forces were asked to take part in the ceremonial celebrations on the royal couple’s big day. Peach added that the upcoming royal wedding is a happy occasion for the whole country and reminds of the role the Armed Forces play in marking significant events in the life of the nation.

Harry has served with British army regiments and worked with various units like the Royal Marines, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps and The Royal Gurkha Rifles. He joined The Blues and Royals in 2006, and he was 21-years-old at that time.

As he served as a pilot with the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, Harry has been on two tours of Afghanistan. He was promoted to the role of captain in 2011. He continues to work with the veteran community through organisations such as the Invictus Games and Heads Together. It is unclear if he will wear a uniform on his wedding day.