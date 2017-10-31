Melbourne's wealthiest areas also put in longest work hours: Census

By on
Melbourne CBD
The central business district (CBD) of Melbourne can be seen from the area located along the Yarra River called Southbank located in Melbourne, Australia, July 27, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal that the wealthiest areas in Melbourne spend the longest work hours. Workers clustered around the CBD recorded the highest rates of full-time and overtime work.

Based on statistics obtained for The Sunday Age, more than one in five workers from council areas of Port Phillip, Yarra, Stonnington and Bayside put in up to 49 hours per week. That is equivalent to at least nine hours of overtime work per week.

The majority or nearly 55 percent of wage earners from Port Phillip work 40 hours or more. This is comparable to 34 percent living in Greater Dandenong who works the same amount of hours.

In St Kilda, 54 percent of workers spend over 40 hours per week while the share was 51 percent in Toorak. Fifty six percent of workers living in Prahran clocked in 40 hours per week or more. In Southbank, the share was at 53 percent.

Based on the 2016 census figures, the number of hours Australians work influences their income as well as the homes they live in. It also impacts workers’ family units, educational background and the industries where they belong.

Australian employment patterns

Australia Institute’s Tom Swann and Jim Stanford said there is increasing proof of a sharp polarisation in Australian employment patterns. They came up with the 2016 Excessive Hours and Unpaid Overtime report which shows an increasing gap "between those with full-time, relatively secure jobs, and a growing portion working part-time, casual, temporary or insecure positions.”

Stanford noted that the last five years of Australia Institute survey data indicated a growing gap between the number of workers who want more work and the number who want less. He said the average unpaid overtime is worth over $10,000 per year for full-time workers. Meanwhile, lost income from unpaid overtime exceeds $7500 per year for part-time workers.

Demographer Glenn Capuano said the main thing is jobs. He added society has to encourage more jobs to be spread through suburban and regional centres."The government can talk about relocating public jobs, but if you can get those high-value private career centres then you change the equation,” he said, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Australia’s economy

The International Monetary Fund revealed Australia’s economy is under-performing compared to its developed markets peers. In its World Economic Outlook report for October 2017, the IMF looked at how the world’s biggest economies are performing and figures show Australia’s economy is the worst performer among developed markets.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
Caroline Wozniacki captures first WTA Finals title, upsets Venus Williams
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Oct. 27 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3: Sonny hires Diane
'General Hospital' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car