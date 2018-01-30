Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020

By @saihoops on
Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCG, ICC World Twenty20
Cricket - Australia v England - 2013/14 Commonwealth Bank Ashes Test Series Fourth Test - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia - 28/12/13 General view of the match Action Images / Jason O'Brien

The historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will play host to the men’s and women’s finals of the ICC World Twenty20 in 2020. The World T20 is cricket's World Cup event for the shortest and most exhilarating format of the sport.

In 2015, the MCG hosted the ICC World Cup final, the biggest event in 50-over format of the sport. Steven Smith's Australians defeated neighbouring rival New Zealand in the final to win their record fifth ICC cricket World Cup. The Aussies had previously won the competitions in 1987, 1999, 2003 and 2007.

The World T20 is the only major cricketing tournament that eludes Australia. And Smith's team will get the opportunity to end the drought in front of their home fans.  Smith is already “already looking forward to 2020” after leading his team to victory in the 2015 World Cup. “Thinking back to 2015, the World Cup here in Australia, just the support that we had for those six weeks was something incredible,” said Smith in a ICC press release.

ICC World Twenty20: Geelong to debut as a venue 

According to The Herald Sun, Geelong will debut an international venue, joining cities such as Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart and Perth in hosting the ICC World Twenty20 event. Daniel Andrews, boss of Victoria cricket, is excited that Geelong will host a tournament with a global audience in excess of 1.5 billion people.

“When you think about the most recent Boxing Day Test, some 250,000 people attended that Test match. Our World Cup history most recently, I think we did Victoria and indeed Australia proud and we again, in hosting those finals, put on a real festival of cricket as well as allow people from the world over to experience our great city,' said Andrews.

Meanwhile, Australia women’s captain Meg Lanning is hoping that the female quiotient of the event will draw the same eyeballs as the men's event. “I’ve been in the crowd watching people play out there in front of 90,000 people and potentially the opportunity to be out there in the middle for that is really exciting,” said Lanning.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will reportedly host both women’s semi-finals while the Adelaide Oval and SCG will host the men’s semi-final games. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates ahead of the 2020 ICC World T20 event in Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday
NBA Trade Deadline: Kristaps Porzingis urges Knicks to make moves
NBA Trade News: Detroit Pistons acquire Blake Griffin in blockbuster deal
Blake Griffin trade: Los Angeles Lakers were not interested
Blake Griffin trade: Los Angeles Lakers were not interested
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick shares picture from set
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: How Luke may be alive
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures suggest huge Cersei twist
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell war scene
'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona filming in the woods
‘Outlander’ season 4: Video from the production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car