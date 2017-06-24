Melbourne streetscape: Anti-terror bollards to become more decorative

Concrete bollard barriers provide security on the Promenade des Anglais that were installed after the July 2016 truck. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Anti-terror bollards will become permanent and will eventually become more decorative as they are set to become part of Melbourne's streetscape. Concrete barricades were also installed in Sydney’s Martin Place in order to stop terrorists from ploughing vehicles into pedestrians.

At least 100 new concrete bollards have greeted commuters in main CBD locations. Around 50 bollards are now guarding key entry points at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne. There are also deterrents around the Queen Victoria Market, Flinders Street Station, Queensbridge Square, Crown casino and Princes Bridge.

For now, the bollards are intended mainly for security purposes. But after a year, all temporary concrete bollards are expected to become more aesthetically pleasing.

Lord mayor Robert Doyle has confirmed more decorative measures were coming. "We'll look first at street furniture, planter boxes and rubbish bins, which can be reinforced and turned into unobtrusive but effective safety measures," The Age quoted him as saying.

He added they will also look at versions of the green “heritage” style bollards. They’re the same as the ones near Flinders Street Station.

Fixed and retractable bollards will also be considered along with other measures, Doyle said.  He even shared his experience of travelling to Chicago where they use flower beds along the footpaths with bluestone as a form of bollard. "What looks like a very attractive street treatment is in fact an effective safety measure,” he said.

The barriers are part of a $10 million safety upgrade Premier Daniel Andrews has declared. In Bourke Street, concrete blocks were already installed and another two locations are slated to follow.

It is estimated that at least 140 bollards are now built across nine city locations. Moveable bollards will be installed near tram tracks.

According to Police Minister Lisa Neville, the initial plans for a more permanent solution sped up. She said specific details and future bollard locations will not be announced yet for security.

Meanwhile, a Property NSW spokesman told news.com.au terror security measures that would restrict vehicle access were introduced at The Rocks and Darling Harbour. These include enhanced security measures at some access points at Moriarty Walk, Iron Wharf Place and Zollner Circuit.

Aussie Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has previously called for bollards to be positioned in busy pedestrian areas after the deadly Bourke Street rampage in Melbourne earlier this year. Even counter-terrorism experts and security agencies have suggested improving security after terror attacks through bollards.

