Melania’s spokeswoman says it’s sad that people are worried about FLOTUS’ shoes

By on
melania
President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church at Lafayette Square, across from the White House, for a national "Day of Prayer" service, for victims of the Hurricane Harvey flooding in Texas, in Washington, U.S., September 3, 2017. Reuters/Mike Theiler

Melania Trump was reportedly stuck with heels again after being criticised for wearing stilettos as she and husband US President Donald Trump left the White House to make their way to Air Force One. Her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham has commented about the negative criticism against the FLOTUS, saying it was sad that people are worried about her shoes when there is an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas.

The first lady was photographed in a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pumps for her stroll to Air Force One as she headed toward the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone again. Critics have previously slammed Melania for wearing a pair of black stiletto heels, but changed into more sensible white running shoes prior to her arrival in Texas.

The New York Post reports that the FLOTUS swapped her Manolos for a pair of sneakers when she husband emerged from the back stairs of Air Force One in Houston. Melania sported a blue button-down shirt and a baseball cap with a “Texas” logo. She also wore her signature pair of sunglasses.

She and the US president greeted state and local officials. The pair headed to a church in Pearland after spending time with evacuees at the stadium.

They helped load supplies provided by the Red Cross and Feed the Children for victims at a local church, according to dailymail.co.uk. Trump assured those who have lost their loved ones that all of America was grieving with them.

Kellyanne Conway defends Melania

Meanwhile, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway has defended Melania’s fashion statement, suggesting that the first lady can wear whatever she wants. During her recent appearance on “Fox & Friends,” she noted that Melania changed into sneakers before hitting the ground in Texas.

Conway also suggested social media taunts revealed feminist hypocrisy. “They get upset if somebody says you’re wearing a pretty dress or calls you honey, but they have judgment end on end,” she said.

She argued that people have to show some respect for the FLOTUS. Conway said critics must also be aware that Melania speaks five languages, “brilliant” and “incredibly savvy.”

Several media outlets took shots at the first lady’s shoes last week. Conway ripped so-called “feminists,” calling the response “predictable."

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah also commented about the issue. “I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people,” he said.

USA TODAY/YouTube

