Melania Trump wears ‘I really don’t care’ jacket during separated children visit

By @chelean on
U.S. first lady Melania Trump
U.S. first lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 21, 2018. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US First Lady Melania Trump wore an interesting fashion choice while on her way to visit a migrant child detention centre in Texas. Mrs Trump was spotted wearing a coat with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” on the back as she boarded a plane to visit children who were separated from their families because of her husband’s immigration policy.

Earlier this week, Mrs Trump appeared to have diverged from US President Donald Trump’s stance on family separation when she released a statement saying she “hates to see children separated from their families.” But her sartorial choice on Thursday as she departed Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland sent a different message.

She was seen wearing a green coat with a graffiti design on the back that reads: “I really don’t care, do u?” As she was on her way to meet children who were separated from their families, it was as if her heart wasn’t into it. It was as if she “really doesn’t care.”

But according to her spokesperson, it was just a jacket and there was “no hidden message” behind it. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to focus on her wardrobe.” The coat is believed to be from the Spanish fashion brand Zara and which retails for US$39 (AU$52.82).

While the first lady’s spokesperson claimed that her fashion choice for the day didn’t have anything to do with her agenda, the president was of the opposite opinion. Trump claimed the statement on her coat was for the “Fake News Media.”

Whether the message was for the children or for the so-called fake news media, many have criticised the former glamour model for her alleged insensitivity. It is summer in the US, and in Texas, it was a sweltering heat weather, according to commenters. There was apparently no need for a jacket, much less one that costs so cheap when the First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) have allegedly discriminating fashion taste.

According to reports, Mrs Trump did not wear the coat when she first arrived in Texas, but she had worn it again when she returned to Washington DC. She previously said she wanted to help reunite migrant children who were separated from their families, but she ignored questions from reporters who asked how she was planning to do so.

