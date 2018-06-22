Melania Trump wears ‘I really don’t care’ jacket during separated children visit

U.S. first lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 21, 2018.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 21, 2018. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US First Lady Melania Trump wore an interesting fashion choice while on her way to visit a migrant child detention centre in Texas. Mrs Trump was spotted wearing a coat with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” on the back as she boarded a plane to visit children who were separated from their families because of her husband’s immigration policy.

Earlier this week, Mrs Trump appeared to have diverged from US President Donald Trump’s stance on family separation when she released a statement saying she “hates to see children separated from their families.” But her sartorial choice on Thursday as she departed Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland sent a different message.

She was seen wearing a green coat with a graffiti design on the back that reads: “I really don’t care, do u?” As she was on her way to meet children who were separated from their families, it was as if her heart wasn’t into it. It was as if she “really doesn’t care.”

But according to her spokesperson, it was just a jacket and there was “no hidden message” behind it. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to focus on her wardrobe.” The coat is believed to be from the Spanish fashion brand Zara and which retails for US$39 (AU$52.82).

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

While the first lady’s spokesperson claimed that her fashion choice for the day didn’t have anything to do with her agenda, the president was of the opposite opinion. Trump claimed the statement on her coat was for the “Fake News Media.”

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Whether the message was for the children or for the so-called fake news media, many have criticised the former glamour model for her alleged insensitivity. It is summer in the US, and in Texas, it was a sweltering heat weather, according to commenters. There was apparently no need for a jacket, much less one that costs so cheap when the First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) have allegedly discriminating fashion taste.

It's June and sweltering. She obviously didn't need a jacket. — Mindy (@Mindy_East) June 21, 2018

It's a 35$ jacket. This was not an accident or coincidental. — D'Anna (@calienteyfria) June 21, 2018

This is not the media’s fault so stop blaming them. @MELANIATRUMP chose to wear that jacket...this by a woman who carefully chooses her clothes and looks. This is totally on her shoulders and that of her staff...the media reporting what is seen. You don’t get to decide. — love my country not our president (@hipsgalore) June 21, 2018

Out of any jacket she could have chosen in her abundant closet, she CHOSE to wear a jacket that read, "I don't really care, do you?" Tone. Deaf. There was no hidden message. Her message was plain and clear -- She doesn't really care. — Miguel Melendez@TMZ (@MelendezTMZ) June 21, 2018

Wearing that jacket was insensitive and inappropriate at best, especially for the First Lady. I really DO care. But your words and actions show that you clearly do NOT. — Lisalo (@lisalo511) June 22, 2018

Yeah as if she ever wears anything that cheap on purpose. — I AM NOT DISTRACTED (@dancindoti) June 22, 2018

According to reports, Mrs Trump did not wear the coat when she first arrived in Texas, but she had worn it again when she returned to Washington DC. She previously said she wanted to help reunite migrant children who were separated from their families, but she ignored questions from reporters who asked how she was planning to do so.