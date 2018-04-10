Melania Trump hosts listening session, comforts student who accidentally spilled water

U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks during a listening session with students at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2018. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

US first lady Melania Trump comforted a student who accidentally knocked to the carpet a water glass on Monday in the Blue Room of the White House. The FLOTUS hosted 13 local middle school students for a listening session on the issues they face at home, school and with their friends.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos joined the first lady, and they asked all the students to write on a board how they were feeling. One of the students was reportedly comforted by US president Donald Trump’s wife after he spilled water.

“No problem- don’t worry it’s just water, OK? No worry at all it happens,” the FLOTUS said as she put a comforting hand on the student’s back. Melania said she wanted to "help children everywhere do their best” to achieve positive results.

DeVos introduced the FLOTUS before taking a seat. The latter welcomed the students from public, charter and home schools.

Melania told them that she felt very excited and thankful because of their presence. "Thank you in advance for sharing your stories and your thoughts about your struggles and triumphs,” CNN quoted her as saying.

The children were asked to go around and introduce themselves. They also talked about their favourite hobbies.

The latest event hosted by the FLOTUS marks another effort to put her finger on the pulse of the issues young people are facing. East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN in January that Melania would be unveiling her platform in coming months.

Ahead of Monday's White House event, Grisham said Trump's focus is the overall well-being of children. She added it stands to reason that the first lady would want to speak directly to kids about issues they face on a on a daily basis. Former US first ladies Laura Bush had her literacy program and Michelle Obama kicked off "Let's Move," her initiative to combat childhood obesity.

Meanwhile, The FBI raided the Park Avenue hotel room and Rockefeller Center office of Michael Cohen, the POTUS’ personal lawyer, on Monday morning. Agents had a search warrant.

The raid has been confirmed by Cohen’s lawyer Stephen Ryan. Ryan said the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized privileged communications between Cohen and his clients. Trump has reacted to the raid, calling it a “disgraceful situation” and an “attack on our country in a true sense.”

