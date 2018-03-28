Melania Trump 'focused on being a mom' amid Stormy Daniels affair allegations

By on
Melania and Barron Trump
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US First Lady Melania Trump is “focused on being a mom” and is working on future projects, according to her spokesperson. Adult-film star Stormy Daniels recently detailed her alleged sexual relationship with US President Donald Trump.

“She’s focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” White House Director of Communications for the first lady Stephanie Grisham reportedly said when asked if Melania watched Daniels’s “60 Minutes” interview. Daniels has been claiming she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a year after his wedding with the now FLOTUS.

Grisham also tweeted in defence of the first couple’s 12-year-old son Barron Trump. She wrote that she knows the media enjoys “salacious gossip” and speculation, but she wanted to remind people that there is a minor child who’s [sic] name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. Daniels’ interview reportedly gave "60 Minutes" its largest audience in 10 years.

In CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Daniels said she was threatened in 2011 while with her infant daughter to discourage her from talking about her alleged relationship with Trump. She said an unknown man approached her while she was in a parking lot on her way to a fitness class.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she was told to leave Trump alone and to forget the story. She added that the unknown man looked at her daughter and said it would be a shame “if something happened to her mom.” She added she and Trump had sexual relations only once.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has recently spoken with broadcast network channels. In an interview with NBC, he said the man who threatened Daniels had to be someone that is related to Trump or Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

A source who was said to be close to the fist lady told PEOPLE that she is “furious” over the controversies engulfing husband’s presidency. The source reportedly said what is happening is exactly what she did not want to happen.

White House spokesman Raj Shah has revealed that the POTUS “doesn’t believe” that any of the claims Daniels made in her interview were accurate. The White House has denied Trump’s alleged affair with both Daniels and even with former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. On Tuesday morning (AEDT), the POTUS tweeted that there is so much fake news, but the country is doing great through it all.

CBS This Morning/YouTube

