Melania to sit with special guests at State of the Union address

First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to welcome the families of those who passed away at the hands of the MS-13 gang and beneficiaries of the tax cuts to the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The White House announced on Monday that Melania will sit in her own box in the Capitol with 15 guests.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said all of the POTUS’ children will be present during his address except Barron, his youngest son with Melania. A media release stated that both Trump and his wife were pleased to announce the names of their special guests.

In several cases, guests of the first family demonstrate the POTUS achievements and upcoming agenda. The guest list also offers an insight into what the leader of the free world will focus on his address.

Among those who will sit with the first lady is Corey Adams, a skilled welder at Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton, Ohio. He and his wife have become first-time homeowners last year. They plan to invest their extra money, thanks to the tax reform, into their two kids’ education.

Elizabeth Alvarado and Robert Mickens, parents of Nisa Mickens, and Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, parents of Kayla Cuevas, are also part of the guest list. Mickens and Cuevas were brutally murdered in 2016. The incident was among slayings that were attributed to Mara Salvatrucha, which is more popularly known as MS-13.

David Dahlberg works, a fire prevention technician in southern California who saved 62 children and staff members from a raging wildfire last year, will sit with the first lady as well. Ashlee Leppert has been serving as an aviation electronics technician in the United States Coast Guard. She rescued some of her countrymen who were imperilled during the hurricane season last year. Leppert was invited to the president’s address.

Also part of the guest list is agent Celestino “CJ” Martinez, a supervisory special agent for Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit and the United States Immigration. His investigations have led to over a hundred arrests of MS-13 gang members.

MS-13 gang members have been prosecuted for various crimes such as assault, and weapons and narcotics trafficking and homicide. Martinez has honourably served his country in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard for over 22 years. The full guests list can be viewed at whitehouse.gov.