Melania to sit with special guests at State of the Union address

By on
Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to welcome the families of those who passed away at the hands of the MS-13 gang and beneficiaries of the tax cuts to the State of the Union address on Tuesday.  The White House announced on Monday that Melania will sit in her own box in the Capitol with 15 guests.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said all of the POTUS’ children will be present during his address except Barron, his youngest son with Melania. A media release stated that both Trump and his wife were pleased to announce the names of their special guests.

In several cases, guests of the first family demonstrate the POTUS achievements and upcoming agenda. The guest list also offers an insight into what the leader of the free world will focus on his address.

Among those who will sit with the first lady is Corey Adams, a skilled welder at Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton, Ohio. He and his wife have become first-time homeowners last year. They plan to invest their extra money, thanks to the tax reform, into their two kids’ education.

Elizabeth Alvarado and Robert Mickens, parents of Nisa Mickens, and Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, parents of Kayla Cuevas, are also part of the guest list. Mickens and Cuevas were brutally murdered in 2016. The incident was among slayings that were attributed to Mara Salvatrucha, which is more popularly known as MS-13.

David Dahlberg works, a fire prevention technician in southern California who saved 62 children and staff members from a raging wildfire last year, will sit with the first lady as well. Ashlee Leppert has been serving as an aviation electronics technician in the United States Coast Guard. She rescued some of her countrymen who were imperilled during the hurricane season last year. Leppert was invited to the president’s address.

Also part of the guest list is agent Celestino “CJ” Martinez, a supervisory special agent for Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit and the United States Immigration. His investigations have led to over a hundred arrests of MS-13 gang members.

MS-13 gang members have been prosecuted for various crimes such as assault, and weapons and narcotics trafficking and homicide. Martinez has honourably served his country in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard for over 22 years. The full guests list can be viewed at whitehouse.gov.

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday
NBA Trade Deadline: Kristaps Porzingis urges Knicks to make moves
NBA Trade News: Detroit Pistons acquire Blake Griffin in blockbuster deal
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick shares picture from set
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: How Luke may be alive
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures suggest huge Cersei twist
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell war scene
'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona filming in the woods
‘Outlander’ season 4: Video from the production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car