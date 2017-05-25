Meizu M5c launches: New midrange smartphone has robust battery and feature-packed camera

Meizu has launched the M5c smartphone right on schedule. The midrange handset makes use of polycarbonate housing and comes in five colours. The Chinese electronics company, however, has yet to unveil the phone’s official pricing.

Meizu’s new M series handset sports a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 720 x 1,280 pixel resolution and 294 PPI pixel density. It’s the company’s first global release that is pre-installed with Flyme 6. The device also comes with Meizu’s own artificial intelligence system service One Mind for enhanced performance.

The M5c is powered by a 64-bit MT6737 Cortex A53 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with an ARM Mali-T720 MP1 650 MHz GPU. An internal storage of 16 GB is included together with 2 GB of RAM. There’s also an external microSD card slot expandable up to 128 GB, although it uses the optional SIM 2 outlet.

The phone furnishes an 8 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 4-element lens. It comes with features like dual-LED (dual tone) flash, high-speed autofocus, panorama, geo-tagging, burst mode, face recognition and touch focus. The 5 MP front-facing secondary camera has an f/2.2 aperture and boasts the Face AE exposure enhancer as well as the ArcSoft smart beautification algorithm.

There’s a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery on board, which is pretty good for a midrange smartphone with a 5.0-inch screen. The M5c is also considerably lightweight at just 135 grams or less than 0.3 pounds. It’s also fairly thin at 8.3 mm or just over 0.3 inches.

The smartphone has a front-facing fingerprint sensor alongside the accelerometer, gyroscope and compass. The Meizu handset also has a loudspeaker and a 3.5 mm audio port. The new phone comes in five different colour options: black, gold, pink, blue and red.

“Moulded from high-end polycarbonate, the back cover is heated at 85 degrees Celsius and then spray-painted for a finish that is uniform, solid and durable,” Meizu said about its new M series phone. “Ultra-high precision CNC techniques are applied to every part of the device, combined with exquisite craftsmanship. This manufacturing process and luxurious materials perfectly match to create a device that is both sleek and stylish.”

Its maker has yet to reveal the Meizu M5c’s official price, although it’s likely to cost less than US$275 (AU$370). For its initial launch, the midrange handset is expected to hit New Zealand, Austria, Ukraine, India, France, Spain, Belgium, Russia and, of course, Mainland China.

