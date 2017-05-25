Meizu M5c launches: New midrange smartphone has robust battery and feature-packed camera

By @ULB1N on
Meizu M5c
The Meizu M5c midrange handset sports a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 720 x 1,280 pixel resolution. Meizu

Meizu has launched the M5c smartphone right on schedule. The midrange handset makes use of polycarbonate housing and comes in five colours. The Chinese electronics company, however, has yet to unveil the phone’s official pricing.

Meizu’s new M series handset sports a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 720 x 1,280 pixel resolution and 294 PPI pixel density. It’s the company’s first global release that is pre-installed with Flyme 6. The device also comes with Meizu’s own artificial intelligence system service One Mind for enhanced performance.

The M5c is powered by a 64-bit MT6737 Cortex A53 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with an ARM Mali-T720 MP1 650 MHz GPU. An internal storage of 16 GB is included together with 2 GB of RAM. There’s also an external microSD card slot expandable up to 128 GB, although it uses the optional SIM 2 outlet.

The phone furnishes an 8 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 4-element lens. It comes with features like dual-LED (dual tone) flash, high-speed autofocus, panorama, geo-tagging, burst mode, face recognition and touch focus. The 5 MP front-facing secondary camera has an f/2.2 aperture and boasts the Face AE exposure enhancer as well as the ArcSoft smart beautification algorithm.

Meizu M5c The Meizu M5c has polycarbonate housing and comes in five different colours: black, gold, pink, blue and red.  Meizu

There’s a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery on board, which is pretty good for a midrange smartphone with a 5.0-inch screen. The M5c is also considerably lightweight at just 135 grams or less than 0.3 pounds. It’s also fairly thin at 8.3 mm or just over 0.3 inches.

The smartphone has a front-facing fingerprint sensor alongside the accelerometer, gyroscope and compass. The Meizu handset also has a loudspeaker and a 3.5 mm audio port. The new phone comes in five different colour options: black, gold, pink, blue and red.

“Moulded from high-end polycarbonate, the back cover is heated at 85 degrees Celsius and then spray-painted for a finish that is uniform, solid and durable,” Meizu said about its new M series phone. “Ultra-high precision CNC techniques are applied to every part of the device, combined with exquisite craftsmanship. This manufacturing process and luxurious materials perfectly match to create a device that is both sleek and stylish.”

Its maker has yet to reveal the Meizu M5c’s official price, although it’s likely to cost less than US$275 (AU$370). For its initial launch, the midrange handset is expected to hit New Zealand, Austria, Ukraine, India, France, Spain, Belgium, Russia and, of course, Mainland China.

MORE TECH STORIES:

Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 launches: New budget smartphone is better and cheaper than its predecessor

Apple Car news: iPhone maker tests self-driving tech on Lexus SUVs [VIDEO]

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
'The Amazing Race' 29 Leg 11 'As Easy As Stacking Cups' spoilers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 24: Ashley and Dina go head-to-head; Tessa snaps at Noah; Hilary confronts Juliet
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
'The Flash' Season 3 finale recap: Barry Allen does jail time, parole expected by next season
'The Flash' season 3 ends with Barry making the ultimate sacrifice, 'Kid Flash' fills in temporarily
'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way
'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car