Meghan Markle’s sister tells Prince Harry to ‘man up’

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, April 18, 2018. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters

Meghan Markle’s half-sister is still fuming about not receiving a wedding invite. This time, Samantha Grant blasted Prince Harry, telling him to “man up” and make her sister invite her family to their wedding.

Grant’s gripe is that there are over 2,000 strangers invited to Markle and Harry’s wedding but her own family have not received their invites yet, if they are even coming. Markle is said to be estranged from some members of her family, hence the lack of invitation to her big day.

Last week, the elder sister was initially excited in her tweet, saying she was still waiting for her invitation for the May 19 event at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. She even briefly changed her profile picture to that of images of her with Markle. But it was apparent in her later tweets that she was getting angry as she realised it wasn’t coming.

On Wednesday, she directed her anger at her sister’s fiancé. She posted on Twitter that the British prince was “allowing” Markle to ignore her family.

It’s time to “man up” @HRHHenryWindsor . “Shout outs” about humanitarianism, don’t work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s contradiction. Someone must point out that the “Emperor is not wearing any clothes”. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) April 18, 2018

It should be noted that the Twitter handle she mentioned was not Prince Harry’s, but a dupe account. British royals, particularly the top successors to the throne, do not have their own social media accounts.

The replies to Grant’s tweet were overwhelmingly understanding of why Markle did not invite her sister, whom she reportedly has not spoken to for years. Since Markle’s name became associated with Harry, Grant has been giving interviews about her sister, and not all of them are in good light.

Meanwhile, Markle attended on Wednesday a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum with Harry at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. As news.com.au notes, she wore two Australian designers in her “raciest” outfit yet as a soon-to-be member of the royal family.

She had a $699 jacket by designers Camilla and Marc draped over her shoulders, as well as a $312 crossbody bag from Oroton. Her outfit was described as “racy” because she took off the jacket and bared her shoulders and arms at the event. Showing off skin at official day events is not something most royals do.

