Meghan Markle's princess training will reportedly include escaping a hostage situation

By on
Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. Reuters/Mark Blinch

Meghan Markle, who will marry Prince Harry in May 2018, will get a princess training. The American actress will reportedly spend some time with the British Special Air Service for her hostage training so she will know how to escape a hostage situation and facilitate a rescue.

The hostage training is expected to last about a week. Someone who has served in the British Armed Forces revealed that Markle’s hostage training would probably not include weapons training, TMZ reports.

Scott Jones, director of the London security firm Garvian, said in the event Harry’s future spouse was kidnapped, the British Special Air Service has trained her to break free from duct tape or zip ties. Also, she may know how to deal with her captors and use coded "micro-expressions.” Harry ﻿is a trained combat vet himself.

Examples of micro-expressions, Jones said, are subtle words and other signals to let law enforcement or family members know if she’s under duress. The late Princess Diana reportedly underwent a similar training as well. Even Prince William’s spouse Kate Middleton was said to have underwent similar training after joining the royal family.

Markle is expected to get close protection officers, but she will also have to get special training, according to a top bodyguard. Former Royal Marine commando Garry Curtis has shared his insight into the world Markle is entering.

Curtis said he imagined it would be “extremely claustrophobic” for Markle at the beginning. "Any family that has financial wealth around them is going to be a potential target of intimidation, possible kidnap, these days computer theft and hacking and people looking for family photos for blackmail,” Mirror reported him as saying.

He also hinted about how Markle’s training may be, saying she will have to go down to some locations and will be taught about defensive driving. She’s also expected to learn about the electrical side of things and keeping personal information safe. Curtis believes Markle may get a brief bit of self- defense too.

Meanwhile, an article in which Markle recounted an encounter with director April Webster has resurfaced. Webster has hired actors for box office hits such as “Star Wars and “Lost.”

Writing for Darling Magazine, Markle confessed that she was trying to find her value in an industry that “judges you on everything that you’re not versus everything that you are.” She also revealed that she was once told that she was not pretty enough.

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor, wants rematch
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
Disney-Fox deal could reportedly come as soon as next week
'Coronation Street' Dec. 6 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘The Orville’ season 1 finale: Sacrifice of a crew member
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 3: War between brothers
'Outlander' season 3: Lotte Verbeek answers fan questions
‘Outlander’ season 3: Lotte Verbeek on playing ‘totally nuts’ character
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Filming in Iceland again
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunningham promises ‘fantastic finish’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car