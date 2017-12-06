Meghan Markle's princess training will reportedly include escaping a hostage situation

Meghan Markle, who will marry Prince Harry in May 2018, will get a princess training. The American actress will reportedly spend some time with the British Special Air Service for her hostage training so she will know how to escape a hostage situation and facilitate a rescue.

The hostage training is expected to last about a week. Someone who has served in the British Armed Forces revealed that Markle’s hostage training would probably not include weapons training, TMZ reports.

Scott Jones, director of the London security firm Garvian, said in the event Harry’s future spouse was kidnapped, the British Special Air Service has trained her to break free from duct tape or zip ties. Also, she may know how to deal with her captors and use coded "micro-expressions.” Harry ﻿is a trained combat vet himself.

Examples of micro-expressions, Jones said, are subtle words and other signals to let law enforcement or family members know if she’s under duress. The late Princess Diana reportedly underwent a similar training as well. Even Prince William’s spouse Kate Middleton was said to have underwent similar training after joining the royal family.

Markle is expected to get close protection officers, but she will also have to get special training, according to a top bodyguard. Former Royal Marine commando Garry Curtis has shared his insight into the world Markle is entering.

Curtis said he imagined it would be “extremely claustrophobic” for Markle at the beginning. "Any family that has financial wealth around them is going to be a potential target of intimidation, possible kidnap, these days computer theft and hacking and people looking for family photos for blackmail,” Mirror reported him as saying.

He also hinted about how Markle’s training may be, saying she will have to go down to some locations and will be taught about defensive driving. She’s also expected to learn about the electrical side of things and keeping personal information safe. Curtis believes Markle may get a brief bit of self- defense too.

