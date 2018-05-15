Meghan Markle’s father pulls out of wedding after staged paparazzi photo scandal

By @chelean on
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, April 18, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, April 18, 2018. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry. Just a few days before the May 19 affair, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning retired lighting director said he suffered heart attack a week ago.

His participation in the highly anticipated event had remained a mystery until last week when the Kensington Palace confirmed that he was indeed attending his daughter’s wedding at St George Chapel at Windsor Castle. Meghan has tumultuous relationship with her half-siblings, Thomas’ children. Both Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle Jr were not invited.

Earlier this week, though, he was caught staging photos with paparazzi. The photos show him reading book about the UK and getting ready for the wedding.

Now, Thomas has backed out of the event, telling TMZ that he has decided not to walk Meghan down the aisle because he didn’t want to embarrass his daughter or the Royal family. He admitted to staging the photos, but he had a good reason for that, and it’s not about the money.

He said he allowed a photo agency to take pictures of him because he didn’t want a repeat of last year when he was ambushed by paparazzi who took unflattering photos of him. In the photos, he was seen buying beer and looking dishevelled and reclusive. He didn’t even buy the beer for himself, but for the guards at the place he was staying.

Since Meghan started dating Prince Harry, he has been offered up to US$100,000 (AU$133,000) for interviews, and he has declined all of them. But when the paparazzi agency approached him to stage photos, he figured there was no harm in it. He was offered money, but it’s nowhere near the reported US$100,000.

He now regrets agreeing to the pictures. He also said he suffered a heart attack a week ago. However, because he wanted to attend the wedding, he checked himself out of the hospital. Nevertheless, he has now decided not to go to save his daughter from further embarrassment.

Kensington Palace somewhat confirmed the new development, although it did not exactly say Thomas wouldn’t attend.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding,” the palace statement reads. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle at this difficult situation.”

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is divorced from Thomas, is still expected to attend. It is unclear if she would take his place in walking their daughter down the aisle for the wedding.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 4: Back to the bunker
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The orange world of soul stone
‘Star Wars: Episode 9 connecting all three trilogies
‘Bull’ season 3: Executive Producer teases details
Why the Queen doesn’t call Meghan Markle ‘trusty’ in official consent document
Why the Queen doesn’t call Meghan Markle ‘trusty’ in official consent document
'Outlander' is a 'travelling show'; New video released
‘Outlander’ season 3 clip from the Blu-ray
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car