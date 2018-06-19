Meghan Markle’s father: Prince Harry talked about giving Trump a chance, Brexit

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump meets with Britain's Prince Harry prior to attending the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada September 23, 2017.

Meghan Markle’s father has claimed Prince Harry told him to give Donald Trump a chance. Thomas Markle, who wasn’t able to attend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May, said the British prince told him his views about the US president and Brexit.

On Monday, Thomas appeared on “Good Morning America” for an exclusive interview. According to him, Harry, who, as a British royal, is expected to keep his political opinions to himself, openly expressed his opinions about politics to him in private phone conversations.

“Our conversation was I was complaining that I didn’t like Donald Trump,” the Emmy Award-winning lighting director said. “He said, ‘give Donald Trump a chance.’ I sort of disagreed with that. That was his politics, I have my politics.”

When asked if he thought Harry was a Trump supporter, Thomas said “at that time” it appeared that he was.

Harry allegedly also told his then-future father-in-law that he was open to the “experiment” of the UK leaving the European Union. “It was a loose conversation about something we have to try,” Thomas said of Harry speaking about Brexit. “There was no real commitment to it.”

Kensington Palace had declined to comment when asked by BuzzFeed News about Thomas’ claims.

Thomas received criticisms in the weeks leading up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding after it was learnt that he staged paparazzi photos oh himself. He called the staged photos as a “mistake,” and that he had apologised to his daughter and Harry for it. The couple, he said, were “very forgiving.”

At that time, he was still scheduled to attend the couple’s May 19 wedding at St George Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, his heart condition prevented him to walk Meghan down the aisle. He had several middle of the night trips to hospitals, leading to a heart attack.

And although he was proud of watching Meghan at her wedding, he was sorry that he couldn’t attend it himself. “The unfortunate thing is I am now a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle,” he said.