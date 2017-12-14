Meghan Markle to spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, accompanied by her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, accompanied by her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry, visits the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. Reuters/Matt Dunham/Pool

Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry and her future in-laws for the holidays. The American actress has been invited as a guest of Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham House in Norfolk, her majesty’s country home, on Christmas Day.

“You can expect the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” a Kensington Palace rep said. Markle will be seen joining the Queen at church on Christmas morning and will share lunch with the royal family later. She will also be present at gift-giving on Christmas Eve, according to People.

Markle’s inclusion to the royals’ festive plans was a bit of a surprise to the public. In 2010, Kate Middleton spent Christmas with the Middletons instead of her then-future husband’s family. She wed Prince William the following April.

Rugby union player Mike Tindall also spent Christmas in 2010 with his family rather than with his fiancée’s family. Tindall and Zara Phillips, daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, announced their engagement in December of that year and wed in July 2011.

The explanation for this may be simpler than thought. The 36-year-old “Suits” star’s family is in the US, while Kate and Tindall’s families are both in Britain, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express last month.

“In 2010, Kate was not invited to do so after her engagement to William nor was Mike Tindall after his to the Princess Royal’s daughter, Zara Phillips, and only spouses and close family are usually invited,” Fitzwilliams said. “However, Harry and Meghan will be living together at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and her family are in the United States. The monarch relies heavily on precedent and tradition but it also makes its own.”

Markle and Harry, who will be wed in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May, are expected to take a holiday after Christmas. It has been suggested that William and Kate would host the couple’s stay at Anmer Hall on Christmas.

