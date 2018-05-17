Meghan Markle speaks up about father’s attendance at wedding

Meghan Markle has finally spoken up about her father. Prince Harry’s soon-to-be bride confirmed Thursday that Thomas Markle will not be attending the royal wedding on Saturday.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said in a statement. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Earlier this week, Thomas Markle told TMZ that he would be missing Meghan and Harry’s wedding to save his daughter from further embarrassment. He was referring to him being caught staging paparazzi photos in the weeks leading to the event.

There had been reports that he had changed his mind and would now want to go to the wedding, but his doctors forbade him to go. The Daytime Emmy Award winner for lightning direction has undergone heart surgery this week. The surgery was necessary after he suffered significant damage to his heart as a result of a heart attack last week.

The surgery was a successful, but he is still recuperating. “I’m ok. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited,” he told TMZ.

Meanwhile, the bridesmaids and the page boys for Harry and Meghan’s wedding have been announced. The line-up is headed by Harry’s nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Their father, Prince William, has been previously announced as Harry’s best man. Mum Kate Middleton, however, doesn’t have any role in the wedding, although she is expected to attend as well.