Measles alert: Residents of Melbourne's south-east advised to look out for symptoms

A man with a highly infectious disease has reportedly gone to some populated areas, prompting a measles alert for Melbourne's south-east residents. Those who have visited a Centrelink office or have attended sports events must be conscious of signs of measles.

Dandenong, Rowville, Ferntree Gully, Belgrave, Knoxfield and Wantirna South were announced as the affected areas. The man who was believed to be in his 40s reportedly visited places in Melbourne’s south and outer east between February 8 and 12.

He was said to be diagnosed with the highly contagious virus. There are fears that he has been infected at Centrelink in Dandenong between January 22 and February 2.

The man has recently gone to a Centrelink, basketball stadiums, a cricket ground and a secondary college. He also visited a bottle shop and a costume store. The measles alert extends to those who have gone to these areas and shows symptoms up until March 6 because of the disease's 18-day incubation period.

Deputy chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton has been quick to warn residents to watch out for common cold symptoms followed by a fever and rash. He said those who develop illness over the next week must alert their doctor or hospital emergency department.

Anyone who believes he may be affected must contact a GP or hospital before attending. By doing so, further infections can be prevented by taking appropriate measures.

In Australia, the widespread use of the measles vaccine results to rare cases of measles. However, the highly infectious viral disease can be brought in by travellers from abroad.

Residents are advised to be alert as measles can lead to serious illness, particularly in very young children and adults. Those who are infected can develop pneumonia and other serious complications.

Sutton explained that the illness typically starts with common cold symptoms like runny nose, red eyes and a cough. These are often followed by fever and rash.

“The characteristic measles rash usually begins 3-7 days after the first symptoms, generally starting on the face and then spreading to the rest of the body,” Herald Sun reported him as saying. And although the disease is not common here, Sutton recommends continuous immunisation among kids due to the risk of infection that could be brought in by travellers from overseas.

For instance, most cases of measles in Victoria were associated to international travel. Those who are unvaccinated are at risk.