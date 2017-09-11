Marvel, Star Wars are moving out of Netflix; here's why

LucasFilm, Pixar, Marvel Studios and other Disney films are saying goodbye
By @nessdoctor on
Netflix
Netflix logo. Facebook/ Netflix

Netflix might have quickly grown to be an unstoppable force when it comes to streaming shows and movies legally, but it looks like it is about to lose a big chunk of it. Disney CEO Bob Iger has just confirmed that all Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will be pulled out of Netflix once the company gets to launch a streaming service of its own.

These rumours started making the rounds just months ago when it had been announced that Disney had been pushing for its own streaming service that would host all of the films which it holds rights to. If this pushes through, this would mean that LucasFilm, Pixar, Marvel Studios and other Disney films would be exclusively held by the said hosting site. While this looks like a sad reality for Netflix subscribers, it was not actually clear yet it things would actually fall that way.

After such rumours surfaced, some reports also surfaced which said that Netflix and Disney were coordinating closely so that they could keep the two entertainment giants to stay on the pioneering streaming service. This, however, appears to be an empty request, since all the said franchises will be out of Netflix in 2019.

Variety reports that during a question and answer session at the Bank of America Meryll Lynch Media’s communications and entertainment conference which was held recently, Iger said that they have already “decided we will put the Marvel and Star Wars movies on this app as well.” Iger also narrowed down the time frame when Disney was expected to launch this streaming service, saying that he expects it to go live in 2019.

This announcement comes as Disney feels ready to compete in the digital streaming space, which Netflix has virtually monopolized since it has been launched. Netflix has been loading up on its original offerings in their efforts to be a producing company of their own, instead of depending on licensed content from Disney and other entertainment giants.

Screenrant says that it is pretty understandable why Disney would want to bring their big franchises with them. This will not only give them the ability to stream “Star Wars” or Marvel films which look very appealing for their gargantuan fan bases, they also lay down the groundwork for the introduction of original content later on.

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: How to watch US Open online
Sloane Stephens after reaching US Open final: 'American tennis is doing great'
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Sept. 11-15 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Executive Producer on bringing the trio together
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill took lightsaber classes
‘Poldark’ star Heida Reed on wearing Jon Snow’s coat
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Bill punches Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Ashley discovers something
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car