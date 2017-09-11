Marvel, Star Wars are moving out of Netflix; here's why

Netflix might have quickly grown to be an unstoppable force when it comes to streaming shows and movies legally, but it looks like it is about to lose a big chunk of it. Disney CEO Bob Iger has just confirmed that all Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will be pulled out of Netflix once the company gets to launch a streaming service of its own.

These rumours started making the rounds just months ago when it had been announced that Disney had been pushing for its own streaming service that would host all of the films which it holds rights to. If this pushes through, this would mean that LucasFilm, Pixar, Marvel Studios and other Disney films would be exclusively held by the said hosting site. While this looks like a sad reality for Netflix subscribers, it was not actually clear yet it things would actually fall that way.

After such rumours surfaced, some reports also surfaced which said that Netflix and Disney were coordinating closely so that they could keep the two entertainment giants to stay on the pioneering streaming service. This, however, appears to be an empty request, since all the said franchises will be out of Netflix in 2019.

Variety reports that during a question and answer session at the Bank of America Meryll Lynch Media’s communications and entertainment conference which was held recently, Iger said that they have already “decided we will put the Marvel and Star Wars movies on this app as well.” Iger also narrowed down the time frame when Disney was expected to launch this streaming service, saying that he expects it to go live in 2019.

This announcement comes as Disney feels ready to compete in the digital streaming space, which Netflix has virtually monopolized since it has been launched. Netflix has been loading up on its original offerings in their efforts to be a producing company of their own, instead of depending on licensed content from Disney and other entertainment giants.

Screenrant says that it is pretty understandable why Disney would want to bring their big franchises with them. This will not only give them the ability to stream “Star Wars” or Marvel films which look very appealing for their gargantuan fan bases, they also lay down the groundwork for the introduction of original content later on.