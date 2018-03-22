Mark Zuckerberg announces next steps to protect users' data

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has said his company will take further steps to ensure app developers do not get as much access to its users' information in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. He reportedly said he is sorry for a “breach of trust.”

Zuckerberg took to Facebook on Thursday to share an update on the Cambridge Analytica situation. He talked about the steps that they have already taken as well as the next steps to address the issue.

He revealed what Facebook users can expect in the future. Facebook wants to ensure that all of its users understand which apps they have allowed to access their data.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg said they will show all users a tool at the top of the News Feed with the apps they have used and an easy way to rescind those apps' permissions to users’ data. There is already a tool to do this which can be found in the privacy settings, and Facebook will now put it at the top of the News Feed to ensure that all users see it.

Zuckerberg said they will restrict developers' data access even further. Developers’ access to data of those who do not use their app in three months will be removed. The announcement of the changes come after recent allegations that an app developer was able to obtain and keep user data after telling Facebook it had been deleted.

Primarily, Facebook will conduct an investigation to all apps that had access to huge amounts of information. A full audit of any app with suspicious activity will also be performed. Zuckerberg warned that the social media giant will ban any developer that does not agree to a thorough audit.

It will also ban developers that misused personally identifiable information. Those who were impacted by the apps will be notified about the situation. He believes these are the next steps that must be taken to continue to secure Facebook beyond the steps already taken in 2014 when Facebook declared it was changing the platform to limit the data accessible to apps in order to prevent the abusive ones.

“While this specific issue involving Cambridge Analytica should no longer happen with new apps today, that doesn't change what happened in the past,” Zuckerberg said. He added that they will learn from such experience to secure Facebook further and make the community safer for everyone going forward.