Mario takes on 'Horizon Zero Dawn' in The Game Awards 2017 nominations

By on
super-mario
A woman poses with a costumed character of Super Mario during the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The Game Awards 2017 nominees have been announced. Up for the big wins this year include well-known titles like “Horizon Zero Dawn,” “Super Mario Odyssey” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Producer and event host Geoff Keighley himself reveals the nominations in a video posted on YouTube (see below). “Unbelievable” is what he describes this year’s awards show, the fourth since it began in 2014. “We’re gonna introduce The Game Awards Orchestra. We’ve got huge new game announcements and lots of exciting surprises,” he says.

Notable among the Game of the Year nominees is the controversial inclusion of “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds,” a title that has long been in early access. The highly successful Battle Royale game is up against big shots like “Horizon Zero Dawn” for the PlayStation 4 and “Super Mario Odyssey” for the Nintendo Switch.

“Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” meanwhile, is nominated for multiple awards for game direction, audio design and VR/AR. Indie darling “Cuphead” is also up for trophies for art direction, score and music, best independent title and best action game.

Two new awards have been introduced this year: the categories for best ongoing game and for best mobile title. The latter is graced by the presence of “Monument Valley 2,” sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed mobile games of all time.

A total of 102 games and personalities are nominated in The Game Awards 2017. Nominees were selected by 51 media outlets around the world. Most of the categories will be decided upon by a combination of juries and public votes, with the former comprising the largest percentage. Fans, however, have complete control over who wins the eSports-related awards, Trending Gamer, and Most Anticipated Game.

Head on over to The Game Awards 2017 website to see the complete list of nominees. Fans can use the site to cast their votes as well; they have until December 6 (December 7 in Australia) to do so. Winners will be announced live on December 7 at 8:30 pm ET and 11:30 am AEST at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

thegameawards/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car