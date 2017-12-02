Mario dominates Google Play's Best of 2017 list

As the year comes to a close, Google Play has announced its most popular downloadable content for 2017. The list consists of not only apps but also movies, books and songs.

Some of the titles in Google Play’s year-ender list should surprise no one. “Moana” has taken the top spot as the most popular movie of 2017, proving that there is indeed a strong market for animated films in the Android community. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” follows, along with major superhero titles like DC’s “Wonder Woman” and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Doctor Strange.”

For the TV shows category, “Game of Thrones” takes the number one spot. This also shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the show’s immense popularity in and out of Google Play.

As for books, Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” is included with Stephen King’s “It.” The song category, on the other hand, sees the supremacy of songs like Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

The most downloaded game is by no means a pushover. Nintendo’s “Super Mario Run” tops the list of what is considered a tight category, considering the number of games being released in the Play Store every week. Despite having a relatively lower user score, “Super Mario Run” was still able to amass millions of downloads. According to Nintendo, the game has already been downloaded over 200 million times.

Surely, Mario is owning 2017. Not only is his game the most downloaded in Google Play, his most recent outing, “Super Mario Odyssey,” is one of this year’s most critically acclaimed titles and is also nominated for Game of the Year in The Game Awards.

Google Play's Best of 2017 list

Most popular new apps

Socratic - Math Answers & Homework Help

What The Forecast?!!

Boomerang

TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows

Yarn - Chat Fiction

Most popular new games

Super Mario Run

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Magic Tiles 3

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Ballz

Top five songs (streamed)

HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

DNA. by Kendrick Lamar

Mask Off by Future

Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt

Top five movies

Moana

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Wonder Woman (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Doctor Strange

Top five TV shows

Game of Thrones

Rick and Morty

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who

Top five books of 2017