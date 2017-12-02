Mario dominates Google Play's Best of 2017 list

By on
Mario
A man using a smartphone walks past Nintendo's "Super Mario Run" game advertisement board at a subway station in Tokyo, Japan, December 21, 2016. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

As the year comes to a close, Google Play has announced its most popular downloadable content for 2017. The list consists of not only apps but also movies, books and songs.

Some of the titles in Google Play’s year-ender list should surprise no one. “Moana” has taken the top spot as the most popular movie of 2017, proving that there is indeed a strong market for animated films in the Android community. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” follows, along with major superhero titles like DC’s “Wonder Woman” and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Doctor Strange.”

For the TV shows category, “Game of Thrones” takes the number one spot. This also shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the show’s immense popularity in and out of Google Play.

As for books, Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” is included with Stephen King’s “It.” The song category, on the other hand, sees the supremacy of songs like Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

The most downloaded game is by no means a pushover. Nintendo’s “Super Mario Run” tops the list of what is considered a tight category, considering the number of games being released in the Play Store every week. Despite having a relatively lower user score, “Super Mario Run” was still able to amass millions of downloads. According to Nintendo, the game has already been downloaded over 200 million times.

Surely, Mario is owning 2017. Not only is his game the most downloaded in Google Play, his most recent outing, “Super Mario Odyssey,” is one of this year’s most critically acclaimed titles and is also nominated for Game of the Year in The Game Awards.

Google Play's Best of 2017 list

Most popular new apps

  • Socratic - Math Answers & Homework Help
  • What The Forecast?!!
  • Boomerang
  • TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
  • Yarn - Chat Fiction

Most popular new games

  • Super Mario Run
  • Bubble Witch 3 Saga
  • Magic Tiles 3
  • CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
  • Ballz

Top five songs (streamed)

  • HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
  • Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
  • DNA. by Kendrick Lamar
  • Mask Off by Future
  • Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt

Top five movies

  • Moana
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Wonder Woman (2017)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Doctor Strange

Top five TV shows          

  • Game of Thrones
  • Rick and Morty
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Doctor Who

Top five books of 2017

  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
  • It by Stephen King
  • The Battlemage by Taran Matharu
  • Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
  • Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
