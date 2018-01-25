Marin Cilic reaches Australian Open final, says Roger Federer 'beatable'

World No. 6 Marin Cilic reached his third Grand Slam final Thursday when he defeated unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund in the semi-final of the 2018 Australian Open. Cilic defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori to win the 2014 US Open title, his only Grand Slam victory. A year ago, Cilic fell to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

On Sunday, Cilic could be headed for another showdown against Federer, who will have to contend with rising Korean star Hyeon Chung in Friday's second semi-final. And Cilic is already talking up his potential match against Federer, calling the Swiss Master "beatable" during his post-match interview on Thursday.

“Roger is always looking to play really aggressive. He’s serving really good and taking the ball quite early. I think with my own game if I’m serving well and playing aggressive, hitting good shots from the baseline, I think I can match him with that game. It’s always difficult if you are running around and he is controlling the points," said Cilic during his on-court interview with Jim Courier, via The Express.

2018 Australian Open final: Will it be Federer vs Cilic?

Though odds makers expect a Federer vs Cilic final on Sunday, the veteran Croatian is not ready to underestimate Chung. “He played a few extremely great matches (last year) and it’s a great run for him over here. The court suits him nicely for his game. He is hitting great from the back of the court, moving probably one of the best on the tour and sliding better on the hard courts than on clay! It’s amazing to watch him, great to see him coming up nicely and the end of the year was great for him winning the ATP Next Gen Finals," said Cilic during showering Chung with high praise.

Cilic could potentially face Chung, who enters Friday's match as the lowest-ranked player to make th semi-final at the Australian Open since Russia's Marat Safin in 2004. Roger Federer entered the tournament as the odds-on favourite and the Swiss Master's stock has risen since the ousters of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov. Federer has the opportunity to notch up a record 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.