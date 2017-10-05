Marilou Danley says it never occurred to her Paddock was planning violence

Image released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of Marilou Danley in connection to a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, U.S., October 2, 2017. Reuters/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Handout

Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley said through her lawyer Wednesday that the Las Vegas gunman was not the man she knew. She said it never occurred to her than he was planning violence.

In a statement read by her lawyer, the 62-year-old said she knew Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man, and that she loved him and hoped for a quiet future with him. “He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” Danley’s statement further reads, according to PEOPLE. She confirmed that Paddock sent her to the Philippines.

Danley said her boyfriend told her he found a cheap ticket for her to her home country, and that he wanted her to take a trip home to see her family. She said she was excited to see her family and friends just like all Filipinos abroad.

The Philippines-born Australian citizen also confirmed reports that Paddock wired her money, which he said was for her to buy a house for her family. Danley said she was grateful, but was also worried that the trip home and the money was Paddock’s way of breaking up with her.

Danley maintained it never occurred to her in any way that her boyfriend was planning violence against anyone. “I have not made a statement until now because I have been cooperating with the authorities and I voluntarily flew back to America because I know the FBI and Las Vegas Police Department wanted to talk to me and I wanted to talk to them,” she said, adding she will cooperate fully with the investigation and that she will do anything she can to help. She also asked for her privacy and for her family’s privacy to be respected.

The extent of her knowledge or connection, if any, to the shooting is still unclear. Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has described Danley as a “person of interest.” Danley has returned to Los Angeles, where she was interviewed by FBI agents.

Meanwhile, a victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair Steve Sisolak. The local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund are also providing relief. Anyone is advised to report missing people believed to be connected to the incident using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

