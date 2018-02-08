Many Australians are using their credit cards on everyday essentials, research finds

A number of Australians use their credit cards to make ends meet and some are being saddled with long-term debt. Almost 40 percent of plastic holders have amassed debt paying for daily needs such as groceries and bills, a new research has found.

Comparison site Mozo.com.au also learned that over half of credit cardholders have had debt at one point. One in five is being saddled with long-term debt.

Mozo Director Kirsty Lamont said their poll into Australia’s credit card habits has found some worrying trends. About 20 percent of cardholders are carrying credit card debt for three years or more. One in 10 of those who have long term credit card debt carried it for over a decade.

Those who participated in the survey admitted that they simply could not afford to pay off their credit card debt yet. Thirty percent of respondents said they had other priorities with their money, 8 percent cited forgetfulness and 8 percent said it was procrastination.

The surprising thing, according to Lamont, is that the majority of those who use plastic are not racking up debt on luxuries such as designer threads, lavish holidays or the latest gadgets. Many Aussies are using their credit cards for day to day essentials.

The site’s survey shows that big ticket items such as electronic goods and holidays accounted for 37 percent of cardholder’s debt. Thirty-three percent of credit card users racked up on small luxuries such as entertainment, clothing and shoes.

“Australians putting their fixed expenses on credit is a concerning trend, and one which is likely to worsen in the near future if the cost of living continues to skyrocket and national incomes trail behind,” Lamont said. Based on official figures, Australians now owe $32 billion on credit cards.

Lamont pointed out that it is becoming apparent that several credit card holders are getting themselves into a trap they can’t afford to get out of and being hit with interest rates of about 17 percent mark all the while.

His advice is to take control of finances and pay down debt as it would mean reaping savings in the long run. He added the key is to look at spending habits and create a plan to get rid of the debt. The comparison site also recommends paying more than the minimum. Mozo compares over 1,800 products from more than 200 banking, insurance and energy providers.