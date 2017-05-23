Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'

By @saihoops on
Manu Ginobili retires, Manu Ginobili
May 22, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) heads to the bench during the second half in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im

San Antonio Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili walked off the AT&T Center Monday evening to a standing ovation, signalling the possible end to an illustrious career that last 14 years. After the Spurs were eliminated from the 2017 Playoffs, Ginobili addressed chatter about his retirement and hinted at a possible exit from the sport.

Playing without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, the Spurs had little shot of upstaging the mighty Golden State Warriors, who are marching into the 2017 NBA Finals with an unprecedented 12-0 postseason record. During Monday's Game 4, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't hesitate to start Ginobili for the first time since the 2013 Playoffs. Later, Popovich explained that he started Ginobili "as a sign of respect" since he doesn't expect the crafty southpaw to return for another season. 

"We started him tonight out of respect. That was the whole reason for starting him. Before the game, you think it may or may not be his last game that he ever plays in, and I did not want to miss the opportunity to honour him in front of our home fans for his selflessness over the years. This is a Hall of Fame player who allowed me to bring him off the bench for -- I can't even remember now -- the last decade or something, because it would make us a better team overall. He deserved to have that night of respect so that he really feels that we appreciate everything he's done over the years," said Popovich, via ESPN.

Manu Ginobili retires with 4 NBA championships, 1 Olympic gold medal?

Ginobili missed his first 15 shots of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, only to connect on each of his last three, possibly the final few shots of his career. While addressing his potential retirement, Ginobili said he got the feeling that the Spurs fans gathered at the arena and television analysts wanted him to hang up the boots. 

"I do feel like I can still play. But that's not what is going to make me retire or not. It's about how I feel -- if I want to go through all that again. It felt like they wanted me to retire, like they were giving me sort of a celebration night. And of course, I'm getting closer and closer. There is no secret, for sure. It's getting harder and harder. But I always said that I wanted to let it sink in for three weeks, four weeks, whatever, and then I will sit with my wife and see how it feels.

"Whatever I decide to do, I'll be a happy camper. I have to choose between two wonderful, truly wonderful options. One is to keep playing in this league at this age, enjoying every day, playing the sport I still love. The other one is to stay at home, be a dad, travel more, and enjoy my family. Whatever it is, its two unbelievable options. So there is no way I can be sad, because whatever I decide, it's going to be great," added Ginobili, who helped Argentina clinch a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Manu Ginobili won four championships with the Spurs (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and formed the Big 3 along with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. 

Related
Join the Discussion
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal odds-on favourite to win 2017 French Open
Undefeated Warriors storm into 2017 NBA Finals
Jinder Mahal wrests WWE SmackDown title from Randy Orton at Backlash
2017 NBA Playoffs: LeBron James disappears as Celtics claw back into series
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
NBA: Paul Millsap opts out; Atlanta return likely with bigger pay
Paul Millsap opting out, Hawks going all out with max contract pitch
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car