Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'

San Antonio Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili walked off the AT&T Center Monday evening to a standing ovation, signalling the possible end to an illustrious career that last 14 years. After the Spurs were eliminated from the 2017 Playoffs, Ginobili addressed chatter about his retirement and hinted at a possible exit from the sport.

Playing without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, the Spurs had little shot of upstaging the mighty Golden State Warriors, who are marching into the 2017 NBA Finals with an unprecedented 12-0 postseason record. During Monday's Game 4, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't hesitate to start Ginobili for the first time since the 2013 Playoffs. Later, Popovich explained that he started Ginobili "as a sign of respect" since he doesn't expect the crafty southpaw to return for another season.

"We started him tonight out of respect. That was the whole reason for starting him. Before the game, you think it may or may not be his last game that he ever plays in, and I did not want to miss the opportunity to honour him in front of our home fans for his selflessness over the years. This is a Hall of Fame player who allowed me to bring him off the bench for -- I can't even remember now -- the last decade or something, because it would make us a better team overall. He deserved to have that night of respect so that he really feels that we appreciate everything he's done over the years," said Popovich, via ESPN.

Manu Ginobili retires with 4 NBA championships, 1 Olympic gold medal?

Ginobili missed his first 15 shots of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, only to connect on each of his last three, possibly the final few shots of his career. While addressing his potential retirement, Ginobili said he got the feeling that the Spurs fans gathered at the arena and television analysts wanted him to hang up the boots.

"I do feel like I can still play. But that's not what is going to make me retire or not. It's about how I feel -- if I want to go through all that again. It felt like they wanted me to retire, like they were giving me sort of a celebration night. And of course, I'm getting closer and closer. There is no secret, for sure. It's getting harder and harder. But I always said that I wanted to let it sink in for three weeks, four weeks, whatever, and then I will sit with my wife and see how it feels.

"Whatever I decide to do, I'll be a happy camper. I have to choose between two wonderful, truly wonderful options. One is to keep playing in this league at this age, enjoying every day, playing the sport I still love. The other one is to stay at home, be a dad, travel more, and enjoy my family. Whatever it is, its two unbelievable options. So there is no way I can be sad, because whatever I decide, it's going to be great," added Ginobili, who helped Argentina clinch a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Manu Ginobili won four championships with the Spurs (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and formed the Big 3 along with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.