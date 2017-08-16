Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines listens to trainer Freddie Roach in his corner betweens rounds during his title fight against WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016.

Manny Pacquiao and WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will renew their rivalry with a rematch in the near future. While the fight is expected to once again take place in Australia, Pacquiao's team has insisted on a team of "neutral judges" after Horn's controversial victory in July.

Promoter Bob Arum has confirmed that both boxers "are pretty much there" on a deal for a rematch. In April, Pacquiao took out a multimillion-dollar insurance policy besides securing a rematch clause in his contract before agreeing to the fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix, Arum wants the judges to "be fully vetted by both sides" before the proposed rematch in November. In July, Horn notched up a 17-111, 115-113, 115-113 unanimous victory which sparked a furious reaction from prominent boxing announcer Teddy Atlas.

After the bout, Atlas told Horn point blank to his face that the 38-year-old Pacquiao should have been declared the winner. It's simply why Pacquiao's camp has no desire for a rematch without vetting the group of judges.

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch expected in November

Glenn Rushton, the trainer of Horn, recently said that while Pacquiao's camp is "trying to salvage the brand" with talks of a rematch, the boxing would finally have to give his client the long overdue respect. “People just don’t appreciate how good Jeff Horn is. Rather than praise Jeff, they run down Pacquiao. Look, if he had knocked out Jeff, they’d say he’s as good as ever," Rushton told World Boxing News.

When asked if Horn would beat Pacquiao in the rematch, Rushton said: “Of course, there’s one opponent who’s unbeatable -- Father Time. In the end, he beats everyone. Whether Pacquiao’s desire is gone who knows, but he was beaten on the day by a great boxer that will eventually be vindicated, as rest assured we want the big fights.”

Manny Pacquiao, widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation, has lost four of his last eight fights. After the loss to Horn, Pacquiao said: "I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country." Australia's Jeff Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) is still undefeated.