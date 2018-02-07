Manchester United can win title next season, believes Ryan Giggs

Retired Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believe The Red Devils have the team and resources to win the English Premier League title next season. Giggs, who scored 114 goals in 672 appearances for United, reckons that star midfielder Paul Pogba holds the key to Manchester's hopes next season.

According to Giggs, United manager Jose Mourinho must use Pogba on the left of a midfield three to boost the team's offensive arsenal, instead of asking the Frenchman to play just as an attacking striker. In an interview to Sky Sorts, Giggs opined that United had enough firepower on the roster to reclaim the biggest prize in English football.

"They've got pace, guile, goals, experience and make up a really top forward line. I would say the forward line is as good as Manchester City's, but the difference is the way of playing, with Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva behind consistently finding the front three for City. United have Paul Pogba who could potentially be as good as them, but then Nemanja Matic is more defensive, so it is just that creative area where City have got the upper hand," said Giggs, who serves as manager of the Wales national team.

Giggs noted that Pogba's best games for United last season came in games when the Frenchman played on the left of a midfield trio. "He was on the left of Matic -- in a similar position to the one he played at Juventus -- and Ander Herrera was on the right. I think that position where he's on the left of a midfield three is where he's at his best. He's a brilliant crosser of the ball and I don't think he's as effective when he's having to do more defensive work in central areas," added Giggs, who played his entire professional career at Old Trafford.