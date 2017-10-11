Manchester City preparing to make strong run at Lionel Messi

By @saihoops on
Lionel Messi free agency
Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Ecuador v Argentina - Olimpico Atahualpa stadium, Quito, Ecuador - October 10, 2017. Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after he scored his team's third goal. Reuters / Henry Romero

Manchester City, the former four-time Premier League champions, are getting ready to make a bid for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who will be a free agent in January.  Messi, a native of Argentina, is Barcelona's all-time top-scorer with 555 goals across all competitions.

Earlier this summer, Barcelona announced that Messi had signed a contract extension that would keep the striker in Naou Camp until 2021. Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of Barcelona FC, was quoted as saying: "Everything is signed. There is no need to worry".  However, several Spanish outlets recently reported that the deal had fallen through and teams such as City are free to negotiate with Messi as early as January.

Lionel Messi free agency: Man City preparing world record offer

According to Spanish newspaper AS claims, Man City Manager Pep Guardiola is trying to reunite with his former star striker at the Etihad this winter. The report claims that City is preparing a January offer of €400 million (AU$677 million) in an effort to poach Messi from Spain. "Sources close to the Premier League club reveal that 'serious conversations have been held with the footballer’s inner circle,' although that has not been confirmed," read a story published on Sunday.

The report added that the Argentine would prefer to stay in Barcelona. "That said, Messi is happy with his life in Barcelona. He knows that his wife, Antonella, is not in favour of moving the family, and Messi himself feels wanted. He would like to see improvement in some aspects of his relationship with the club, but there are things that no longer depend solely on him."

In July, Barcelona issued a press release to confirm Messi's contract extension. "The Club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barça and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football." However, several reports have confirmed that Lionel Messi would become a free agent when his contract expires on Jan. 30, 2018.

Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Kevin Love reveals LeBron James broke the news of new role
Manchester City preparing to make strong run at Lionel Messi
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
Red Bull F1 keen to retain Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen until 2020
Red Bull F1 keen to retain Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen until 2020
New Houston Rockets owner has championship aspirations
New Houston Rockets owner has championship aspirations
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4: Leaked photos from the set
'Stranger Things' season 2 spoilers: New chapter titles announced by Netflix
‘Outlander’ season 3: Q&A with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin
Angelina Jolie shares ‘bad experience’ with Weinstein; Wife says she’s leaving him
'The Walking Dead' season 8 sneak peek scene: Carl meets a stranger
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: New character being introduced
'Game of Thrones' season 7: Behind the scenes of that wight scene
‘Game of Thrones’: Lena Headey was giggling before zombie scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car