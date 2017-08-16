Man who led ‘peaceful’ life may have been victim of mistaken identity

The 29-year-old Chinese national killed in suburban Melbourne could have been a victim of mistaken identity, police has revealed. The model-citizen was assaulted with one or more possibly "edged weapons.”

Police said they were looking into all possibilities after Bo Wang’s lifeless body was found near the stairway entrance to his apartment block on Rusden Place, Notting Hill on Monday. According to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Colbert from Victoria Police Homicide Squad, there is nothing in the victim’s history that could suggest the reason why he was seriously assaulted. He had no links to any criminal connections.

Wang, police learned, was a well-respected person. He studied in Australia where he gained employment. His relatives from China and Australia describe him as a gentle person, Mercury reports.

"It may be that he stumbled onto something or that he was a victim of mistaken identity,” authorities stated. Colbert recognised that Wang's family was devastated and were waiting for answers. "By all accounts he was a very gentle, respected and respectable person and for reasons we don't understand as yet he was assaulted near his home address and suffered life threatening injuries," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Detective senior constable Luke Farrell told the Herald Sun that Wang worked in accountancy and lived a peaceful life. He said they were confident Wang was not targeted. He described the victim as a “quiet and gentle person” who had no criminal background.

As investigations are ongoing, the police urge three men captured in CCTV footage about the time of the attack to come forward. The clip was released on Tuesday.

Footage of some people spotted on Rusden Place was released. It showed an Asian-looking man walking west and two other men believed to be of Indian appearance. Although they were not suspects, police wanted to talk to them to "primarily eliminate them" from the investigation. Detectives are hoping these people may be able to help with their inquiries.

A light blue Tarago was also seen driving away from Rusden Place. It was heading south along Blackburn Road.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area is asked to come forward. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au as investigators want to find answers for Wang’s loved ones. For other news, watch the video below.

ABC News/YouTube