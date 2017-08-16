Man who led ‘peaceful’ life may have been victim of mistaken identity

By on
knife
Police investigators work at the crime scene after a knife attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, July 28, 2017. Reuters/Morris Mac Matzen

The 29-year-old Chinese national killed in suburban Melbourne could have been a victim of mistaken identity, police has revealed. The model-citizen was assaulted with one or more possibly "edged weapons.”

Police said they were looking into all possibilities after Bo Wang’s lifeless body was found near the stairway entrance to his apartment block on Rusden Place, Notting Hill on Monday. According to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Colbert from Victoria Police Homicide Squad, there is nothing in the victim’s history that could suggest the reason why he was seriously assaulted. He had no links to any criminal connections.

Wang, police learned, was a well-respected person. He studied in Australia where he gained employment. His relatives from China and Australia describe him as a gentle person, Mercury reports.

"It may be that he stumbled onto something or that he was a victim of mistaken identity,” authorities stated. Colbert recognised that Wang's family was devastated and were waiting for answers. "By all accounts he was a very gentle, respected and respectable person and for reasons we don't understand as yet he was assaulted near his home address and suffered life threatening injuries," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Detective senior constable Luke Farrell told the Herald Sun that Wang worked in accountancy and lived a peaceful life. He said they were confident Wang was not targeted. He described the victim as a “quiet and gentle person” who had no criminal background.

As investigations are ongoing, the police urge three men captured in CCTV footage about the time of the attack to come forward. The clip was released on Tuesday.

Footage of some people spotted on Rusden Place was released. It showed an Asian-looking man walking west and two other men believed to be of Indian appearance. Although they were not suspects, police wanted to talk to them to "primarily eliminate them" from the investigation. Detectives are hoping these people may be able to help with their inquiries.

A light blue Tarago was also seen driving away from Rusden Place. It was heading south along Blackburn Road.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area is asked to come forward. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au as investigators want to find answers for Wang’s loved ones. For other news, watch the video below.

ABC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Tesla hopes to accomplish SA battery, Model 3 and more by 2020
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Paris Hilton: Women accusing ‘charming’ Trump of sex assault only want fame
Kit Harington shares his approach to dragon scene
More 'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' movies coming, producer says
'Wayward Pines' season 3 has a future, says M. Night Shyamalan
'Poldark' season 4 script read through begins; Plot details teased
Heida Reed and others join ‘Poldark’ season 4 read through
'Deadpool 2': Ryan Reynolds responds to shocking death on set
Female pro road racer dies while filming ‘Deadpool 2’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car