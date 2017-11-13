Malcolm Turnbull’s lead as preferred PM over Bill Shorten drops

By on
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a media conference announcing new anti-terrorism laws in Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2016.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a media conference. Reuters/AAP/Dan Himbrechts

A recent Newspoll has revealed that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s standing with voters has taken a tumble. It comes after what is said to be a "messy" fortnight dealing with the citizenship saga.

Turnbull's lead as preferred prime minister over Labor's Bill Shorten fell five points to 36 percent, according to a poll published on Monday. The gap between them was down to only two percent percentage points. This is comparable to eight points two weeks ago.

The Australian reports voters have swung further toward Labor. It is leading over the Coalition 55 to 45 in two-party terms.

The result also shows the Coalition’s primary vote has dropped from 35 to 34 percent amid the citizenship saga. It puts Labor in its strongest overall position since Turnbull became the prime minister in September 2015.

The poll, which was published Monday, also revealed that voters prefer Julie Bishop by 40-27 percent over Turnbull as Liberal leader. In spite of this, Turnbull still has Coalition supporters’ back. Even cabinet colleague Mathias Cormann has reportedly agreed that the "messiness" of the past few weeks had hurt the Turnbull government, but maintained that the Aussie prime minister provides a strong and efficient leadership for the Coalition.

The citizenship saga

For some senior ministers, the way Turnbull handle the citizenship saga is a significant issue. They supposedly fear that it could drag the government to an election early in 2018. If repeated at an election now, the Newspoll suggests a 20 seat loss for the Coalition.

But Turnbull supporter Christopher Pyne pointed out that an election was not due until July 2019. He told ABC radio that poll comes and go, and people must be unfazed by them.

Cormann said in the next general election, they will put forward their achievement records and plans for the future. "We'll be pointing out very clearly why a change to a Labor-led socialist government would be bad for the economy, bad for jobs and bad for people's wages,” he said.

Turnbull is still attending international summits overseas. He arrived in the Philippines capital for the East Asia leaders summit where he has been welcomed with a dance party on the tarmac.

He is expected to have bilateral talks with United States President Donald Trump and with leaders from China, Japan and India. Among the Aussie leader’s key discussion points is said to be the escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons testing program.

Related
Join the Discussion
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball youngest to triple-double in NBA history
Kevin Durant hopes to become an All-NBA defender
NBA Free Agency 2018: Thunder unlikely to afford current roster
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'
LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Jordan Patrick Smith shares thoughts
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Jason Momoa visits Belfast
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The fight continues
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 10 spoilers
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 9: Saving Lothal
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Assault against Empire
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 7: A reporter seeks revenge against Morningstar
‘Lucifer’ season 3: New major character being introduced
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car