Malcolm Turnbull: Lucy was ‘flattered’ by French President Macron’s ‘delicious’ compliment

By @chelean on
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull visit the Sir John Monash Centre on the eve of ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) day ceremonies in Villiers-Bretonneux, France, April 24, 2018. Reuters/Pascal Rossignol/Pool

Lucy Turnbull was “flattered and charmed” when French President Emmanuel Macron described her as “delicious.” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his wife didn’t take offence at the unusual compliment.

Macron raised eyebrows with his choice of words on Wednesday after his meeting with Turnbull in Sydney. He thanked the PM and added an odd compliment for Lucy.

“I want to thank you for your welcome. Thank you and your delicious wife,” Macron said.

“Delicious” isn’t typically how one would describe someone in a professional capacity. Macron was most probably just trying to be complimentary, but social media and critics found it undiplomatic, enraging and even disconcerting.

But Lucy herself thought it was charming. Turnbull said his wife of 38 years, née Hughes, wasn’t insulted or disturbed by Macron’s choice of words.

“Lucy was very flattered. And she’s asked me to say that she found the president’s compliment as charming as it was memorable. It was a great visit. President Macron charmed Australia. He certainly charmed all of us, all the Turnbulls. He’s a great friend of Australia,” Turnbull told reporters.

When The Daily Telegraph compared Macron to cartoon character Pepe Le Pew, an amorous French skank, the president just laughed at it. He told reporters before ending his two-day visit to Sydney that it was a hilarious comparison.

“A newspaper had some fun and it made me laugh a lot, especially since in the original cartoon, the character has a French accent,” he said.

According to the Telegraph, it could be that Macron didn’t really mean to say “delicious.” It was possible that he wanted to say “delightful,” but he based it on the French word “ délicieuse .”

Macron was in Australia to strengthen the two countries’ defence ties and economic relationship. He left Thursday to fly to New Caledonia.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
