Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice

By @saihoops on
Malaysian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel
Formula One F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix 2017 - Practice - Sepang, Malaysia - September 29, 2017. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel drives. Reuters / Edgar Su

Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time Friday in second practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit. Lewis Hamilton, Vettel's world championship rival, struggled to keep pace as both Mercedes F1 cars registered subpar laps in both practice sessions. 

The second practice session was cut short by 20 minutes after Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean suffered a crash. The accident occurred after a loose drain cover on the apex of Turn 13 ripped Grosjean's tyre apart. Later, television replays suggested that the drain came loose a few minutes earlier when Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen drove through Turn 13. 

After the session, Grosjean acknowledged that he escaped the crash unscathed. "I'm fine, that's the most important thing. I just seen the footage, apparently a drain came out. I didn't see anything, it was on the racing line and then suddenly I had a big impact to my rear-right," said the Swiss-French driver.

"The metal cover tore into Grosjean's tyre, pitching the car into a spin over the gravel trap before a hard impact with the barrier beyond the run off. The session was immediately red flagged, cutting running time by 20 minutes and depriving the teams of more track time after wet weather caused a delayed start to the opening practice session in the morning,” read a report published on ESPN F1.

Ferrari is favoured to dominate Saturday’s qualifying session. Red Bull Racing and Mercedes F1 were considerably slower during Friday’s practice sessions.

Sebastian Vettel, with 235 points, currently trails Lewis Hamilton (263) by a margin of 28 points in the 2017 Formula One World Drivers' Championship. Vettel would desperately need to win this weekend to revive his chances at a fifth world title. With just five races to follow Singapore, Hamilton should secure his fourth world title with a few more race wins and podium finishes. The 2017 Formula One season will move to the Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend. 

Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
NBA expects players to stand up for national anthem
Carmelo Anthony, Paul George thought they were Cleveland-bound on draft night
Chandler Parsons injury update: Grizzlies star set for turnaround season
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 episode 13 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 4: Jamie pulled into intrigue
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers: Alex tells Maggie a secret
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers [VIDEOS]
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lucious sneaks off  to Uncle Eddie
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 'Full Circle' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car