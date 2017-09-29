Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice

Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time Friday in second practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit. Lewis Hamilton, Vettel's world championship rival, struggled to keep pace as both Mercedes F1 cars registered subpar laps in both practice sessions.

The second practice session was cut short by 20 minutes after Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean suffered a crash. The accident occurred after a loose drain cover on the apex of Turn 13 ripped Grosjean's tyre apart. Later, television replays suggested that the drain came loose a few minutes earlier when Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen drove through Turn 13.

After the session, Grosjean acknowledged that he escaped the crash unscathed. "I'm fine, that's the most important thing. I just seen the footage, apparently a drain came out. I didn't see anything, it was on the racing line and then suddenly I had a big impact to my rear-right," said the Swiss-French driver.

"The metal cover tore into Grosjean's tyre, pitching the car into a spin over the gravel trap before a hard impact with the barrier beyond the run off. The session was immediately red flagged, cutting running time by 20 minutes and depriving the teams of more track time after wet weather caused a delayed start to the opening practice session in the morning,” read a report published on ESPN F1.

Ferrari is favoured to dominate Saturday’s qualifying session. Red Bull Racing and Mercedes F1 were considerably slower during Friday’s practice sessions.

Sebastian Vettel, with 235 points, currently trails Lewis Hamilton (263) by a margin of 28 points in the 2017 Formula One World Drivers' Championship. Vettel would desperately need to win this weekend to revive his chances at a fifth world title. With just five races to follow Singapore, Hamilton should secure his fourth world title with a few more race wins and podium finishes. The 2017 Formula One season will move to the Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.