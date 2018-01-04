'Major Crimes' season 6 series finale spoilers: Provenza identifies Ms Bechtal

By @JanSSS8 on
Major Crimes actor GW Bailey
G.W. Bailey Wikimedia Commons/Towpilot

"Major Crimes" show starring GW Bailey (Lt. Louie Provenza), Michael Paul Chan (Lt. Mike Tao), Raymond Cruz (Det. Julio Sanchez), Graham Patrick Martin (Russell "Rusty" Beck) and Anthony Denison (Lt. Andy Flynn), will have an upcoming episode titled "By Any Means: Part 4," which is also the series finale. It airs in the US on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The show's last episode will feature Provenza finally figuring out who the real Ms Bechtal is. Plus, Tao finds himself in a dangerous position. 

Spoiler Alert: This update has more 'Major Crimes' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what will happen next on 'By Any Means: Part 4.'

A TNT press release states that "Major Crimes" season 6, episode 13 will show Provenza identifying the real Ms Bechtal. Plus, Tao will find himself stuck in a room that may contain a potential bomb. Meanwhile, the team will also see Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) again. James Duff directed this episode, which was written by Ralph Gifford and Adam Belanoff. 

'By Any Means: Part 4' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will appear in "By Any Means: Part 4" are Henry Kaufman (Mark Jarvis), Dutch-Barre Johnson (Raj) and Lexi Ainsworth (Ella). The rest of the "Major Crimes" cast including Jessica Meraz (Camila Paige), Phillip P. Keene (Buzz Watson), Kearran Giovanni (Amy Sykes) and Jonathan Del Arco (Dr Fernando Morales), will also be seen in this episode.

'Major Crimes' episodes: 'By Any Means: Part 3'

The episode before "By Any Means: Part 4" was the "Major Crimes" season 6, episode 12 "By Any Means: Part 3." It was aired in the US on Tuesday. It featured Phillip Stroh and Dylan (Will Attenborough), his British accomplice, preparing to finish off what they started. As for Rusty, he was able to find an important clue that helped out the team immensely. Plus, Provenza pushed Asst. Chief Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts) to use more of their resources to solve the difficult case.

Carson Moore and Damani Johnson wrote "By Any Means: Part 3" and it was directed by Sheelin Choksey. Some of the actors and actresses that graced the episode were Jon Tenney (Fritz Howard), Rene Rosado (Gus Wallace), Enver Gjokaj (Hunt Sanford) and Amy Price-Francis (Jennifer Rhodes).

The Nine network airs "Major Crimes 6" in Australia. In the US, TNT airs the crime series from 9-10 pm ET/PT on Tuesdays. 

Watch 'Major Crimes' videos below from the show's Facebook page:

Related
Join the Discussion
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 13 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Drama in the North
‘The Walking Dead’ ratings fall
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 12 spoilers
'Major Crimes' season 6 series finale spoilers: Provenza identifies Ms Bechtal
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 13 spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Liz starts over [VIDEO]
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 'Ruin' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car