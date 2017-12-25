'Major Crimes' season 6 episodes 10 and 11 'By Any Means' spoilers

Cast member Billy Burke poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. Burke portrays the character Phillip Stroh in TNT's "Major Crimes."

Cast member Billy Burke poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. Burke portrays the character Phillip Stroh in TNT's "Major Crimes." Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"Major Crimes" TV series starring Mary McDonnell (Commander Sharon Raydor), Michael Paul Chan (Lt. Mike Tao), GW Bailey (Lt. Louie Provenza), Anthony Denison (Lt. Andy Flynn), Raymond Cruz (Det. Julio Sanchez) and Graham Patrick Martin (Russell "Rusty" Beck), will have new episodes titled "By Any Means: Part 1" and "By Any Means: Part 2" which will air in the US on Tuesday. It will feature show the team dealing with a surprise death and the possible involvement of escaped serial killer, Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke).

Spoiler Alert: This article contains more 'Major Crimes' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen next on 'By Any Means: Parts 1 and 2.'

'By Any Means: Part 1'

According to a TNT press release, "Major Crimes" season 6, episode 10 will feature an unexpected death in the law enforcement community. Unfortunately, it looks like Stroh could be involved again. Meanwhile, Emily Raydor (Zarah Mahler) will give Rusty some good advice. As for Ricky Raydor (Ryan Kennedy), he'll help the Major Crimes division look for Mr. (George Wyner) and Ms. Bechtal. This episode was written by Nick Zayas and directed by David Harp.

'By Any Means: Part 2'

"Major Crimes" season 6, episode 11 will show Sharon's crew looking back at Stroh's past especially when he proves to be harder to locate. They believe that the former Ms. Bechtal will be the key to solving this mystery. Elsewhere, Rusty will feel frustrated about his forced proximity to Gus (Rene Rosado). Plus, the team will also find it a challenge to deal with Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts). Kendall Sherwood wrote this episode, which was directed by Rick Wallace.

'Major Crimes' episodes: 'By Any Means: Part 3' and 'By Any Means: Part 4'

The episodes after "By Any Means: Parts 1 and 2" are "By Any Means: Parts 3 and 4." The third part of the series of episodes will air in the US on Jan. 2, while the fourth part will be aired on Jan. 9. "By Any Means: Part 3" was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Carson Moore and Damani Johnson. "By Any Means: Part 4" was written by Ralph Gifford and Adam Belanoff. It was directed by James Duff.

"Major Crimes 6" airs regularly on the Nine network in Australia. It airs on TNT in the US every Tuesday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more updates about Sharon's crew.