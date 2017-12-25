'Major Crimes' season 6 episodes 10 and 11 'By Any Means' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
Billy Burke RTR3AC77
Cast member Billy Burke poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. Burke portrays the character Phillip Stroh in TNT's "Major Crimes." Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"Major Crimes" TV series starring Mary McDonnell (Commander Sharon Raydor), Michael Paul Chan (Lt. Mike Tao), GW Bailey (Lt. Louie Provenza), Anthony Denison (Lt. Andy Flynn), Raymond Cruz (Det. Julio Sanchez) and Graham Patrick Martin (Russell "Rusty" Beck), will have new episodes titled "By Any Means: Part 1" and "By Any Means: Part 2" which will air in the US on Tuesday. It will feature show the team dealing with a surprise death and the possible involvement of escaped serial killer, Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke).

Spoiler Alert: This article contains more 'Major Crimes' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen next on 'By Any Means: Parts 1 and 2.'

'By Any Means: Part 1'

According to a TNT press release, "Major Crimes" season 6, episode 10 will feature an unexpected death in the law enforcement community. Unfortunately, it looks like Stroh could be involved again. Meanwhile, Emily Raydor (Zarah Mahler) will give Rusty some good advice. As for Ricky Raydor (Ryan Kennedy), he'll help the Major Crimes division look for Mr. (George Wyner) and Ms. Bechtal. This episode was written by Nick Zayas and directed by David Harp.

'By Any Means: Part 2'

"Major Crimes" season 6, episode 11 will show Sharon's crew looking back at Stroh's past especially when he proves to be harder to locate. They believe that the former Ms. Bechtal will be the key to solving this mystery. Elsewhere, Rusty will feel frustrated about his forced proximity to Gus (Rene Rosado). Plus, the team will also find it a challenge to deal with Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts). Kendall Sherwood wrote this episode, which was directed by Rick Wallace.

'Major Crimes' episodes: 'By Any Means: Part 3' and 'By Any Means: Part 4'

The episodes after "By Any Means: Parts 1 and 2" are "By Any Means: Parts 3 and 4." The third part of the series of episodes will air in the US on Jan. 2, while the fourth part will be aired on Jan. 9. "By Any Means: Part 3" was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Carson Moore and Damani Johnson. "By Any Means: Part 4" was written by Ralph Gifford and Adam Belanoff. It was directed by James Duff.

"Major Crimes 6" airs regularly on the Nine network in Australia. It airs on TNT in the US every Tuesday at 9-10 pm ET/PT.  Stay tuned for more updates about Sharon's crew. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Rafael Nadal facing injury woes ahead of Australian Open, Brisbane International
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Serena Williams returns in Abu Dhabi, will defend Australian Open title
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets ready to make a run
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
Hugh Hefner’s will prohibits wife, children from using drugs, alcohol
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Grey Worm’s role
‘Outlander’: Steven Cree records a video in Sam Heughan’s voice
'General Hospital' Dec. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 22: Brian dresses up as Santa Claus
'Coronation Street' Dec. 22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Vikings' season 5 episode 6: A journey and a war
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 6: Brother against brother
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car