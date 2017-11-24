'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Sharon's family arrives

Major Crimes star Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell speaking at the 2015 Phoenix Comicon at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

"Major Crimes" season 6 starring Mary McDonnell (Commander Sharon Raydor), Anthony Denison (Lt. Flynn), GW Bailey (Lt. Provenza), Raymond Cruz (Det. Sanchez) and Michael Paul Chan (Lt. Tao), will have a new episode titled "Sanctuary City: Part 5," which airs in the US on Tuesday, Nov. 28. It will show Sharon trying to balance her work and her upcoming wedding to Andy.

Spoiler Alert: This update has more 'Major Crimes' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen next on 'Sanctuary City: Part 5.'

According to a TNT press release, "Major Crimes" season 6, episode 5 will show Sharon's family arriving in town for her upcoming nuptials to Andy. However, she must figure out a way to balance her personal life and her professional life as the St. Joseph's Three case nears its conclusion. Carson Moore wrote this episode, which was directed by Patrick Duffy.

'Sanctuary City: Part 5' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that the guest stars that will appear in this episode are Jeff Branson (Dominic), Marcus Coloma (Father Jonas Alcaraz), Julian Acosta (Mateo Garza), Nazneen Contractor (Nancy Ryan), Zach Garcia (Miguel Diaz), Henry Kaufman (Mark Jarvis), James Martinez (Ian Nunez) and Zeus Mendoza (Special Agent Victor Vega). They will be joined by the rest of the "Major Crimes" cast 2017 such as Phillip P. Keene (Civilian Surveillance Coordinator Buzz Watson), Daniel DiTomasso (Detective Wes Nolan), Leonard Roberts (Assistant Chief Leo Mason), Jessica Meraz (Detective Camila Paige), Jonathan Del Arco (Dr. Fernando Morales), Kearran Giovanni (Detective Amy Sykes) and Graham Patrick Martin (Russell "Rusty" Beck).

'Major Crimes' episodes: 'Sanctuary City: Part 4' and 'Conspiracy Theory: Part 1'

The episode prior to "Sanctuary City: Part 5" was "Sanctuary City: Part 4," which aired in the US on Tuesday. It showed Sharon continuing with the investigation of the disappearance of the St. Joseph's Three. She wanted to figure out the kids' relationship with an overly protective priest. Unfortunately, there's a possibility that two of the missing fifteen-year-old boys could be killers. It doesn't help that Sharon is also dealing with a difficult personal situation while trying to do her job well. Sheelin Choksey directed this episode, which was written by Ralph Gifford.

"Major Crimes" TV airs on the Nine network in Australia. It airs on TNT in the US every Tuesday from 9-10 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Sanctuary City: Part 5" is "Conspiracy Theory: Part 1" and it will air on Dec. 5. Stay tuned for more updates about the police procedural drama.

Watch 'Major Crimes' video below from the police drama's official Facebook page:

