'Madam Secretary' season 4 premiere spoilers: Elizabeth gets victimised by fake news

Cast member Tea Leoni from the new drama series "Madam Secretary" participates in a panel discussion during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

"Madam Secretary" starring Téa Leoni as Dr. Elizabeth McCord, Tim Daly as Dr. Henry McCord, Željko Ivanek as Russell Jackson, Bebe Neuwirth as Nadine Tolliver, Wallis Currie-Wood as Stephanie "Stevie" McCord and Keith Carradine as Conrad Dalton, will have an upcoming episode titled "News Cycle" that will air in the US on Oct. 8. It will show Elizabeth being a victim of fake news.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Madam Secretary' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'News Cycle.'

According to a press release from CBS, the "Madam Secretary" season 4 premiere will feature a fake news story that claims Elizabeth is responsible for the death of Timor-Leste's assistant vice minister. Elizabeth will have a meeting with the minister on the first day of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. Unfortunately, during the meeting, he'll suddenly die. Aside from this, Elizabeth will also become suspicious of the case because the president of Timor-Leste will have the minister's body shipped back without a proper investigation. Plus, Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) will return to work with Henry.

'News Cycle' guest stars, director and writer

The guest stars that will appear in this episode include Francis Jue (Chinese Foreign Minister Chen), Karl Kenzler (Marty Hawk), Joey Parsons (Reporter # 1), José Zúñiga (Senator Carlos Morejon), Michael Gaston (CIA Director Hugh Haymond), Tzi Ma (President Miguel Da Silva), Clark Jackson (Interrogator), Emma Factor (Lucinda), Raul Aranas (Rogerio Bento), Tom White (Reporter # 2), Kent Shocknek (News Anchor), Midori Nakamura (Ana Bento), Masha King (Talia Petrov) and Duarte Geraldino (News Anchor # 2). They will be joined by the rest of the "Madam Secretary" cast such as Erich Bergen as Blake Moran, Geoffrey Arend as Matt Mahoney, Patina Miller as Daisy Grant, Sebastian Arcelus as Jay Whitman, Evan Roe as Jason McCord and Kathrine Herzer as Alison McCord. "News Cycle" was directed by Morgan Freeman and written by Barbara Hall.

'Madam Secretary' episodes: 'Article 5' and 'Off the Record'

The episode before "News Cycle" was the "Madam Secretary" season 3 finale titled "Article 5." It was aired in the US on May 21. The episode showed Elizabeth travelling to Brussels to seek the support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) against Russia when it threatened to invade Bulgaria. However, France refused to cooperate with the alliance, which threatened its existence. Meanwhile, Nadine and Michael "Mike B" Barnow's (Kevin Rahm) relationship continued to progress. Unfortunately, Elizabeth discovered some important information about Mike B that made her question his loyalty. Plus, Henry turned to his former operative, Dmitri Petrov for help in the Russia issue.

"Madam Secretary" TV series airs on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on TEN in Australia. It also airs in the US every Sunday at 10-11 pm ET/PT on CBS. The episode after "News Cycle" is "Off the Record" which airs in the US on Oct. 15. Stay tuned for more "Madam Secretary" spoilers.

Watch 'Madam Secretary' videos below: