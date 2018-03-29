'Mad Max' leads lineup of PlayStation Plus games for April 2018

By on
ps4-playstation
Visitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

March is almost over, and with April comes a new batch of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Remember, though, that it’s not yet too late to get free copies of “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank” from the March lineup.

The first free PS Plus game is an underrated gem. Released a few months after George Miller’s film starring Tom Hardy (although it doesn’t have direct ties with the game), “Mad Max” puts players in the shoes of the titular character as he takes down a gang of raiders. Open-world vehicular combat is one of the game’s highlights. Bleak landscapes and uninhibited wastelands serve as the setting in this action-adventure title.

Also available for the PS4 is “Trackmania Turbo,” a racing game with over 200 different tracks and four different locations. There’s a campaign mode and a cooperative multiplayer mode called Double Driver, the latter having the interesting premise of allowing two players to control only one car.

Here’s the complete list of April 2018’s PlayStation Plus lineup:

  • “Mad Max” - PS4
  • “TrackMania Turbo” - PS4
  •  “In Space We Brawl” - PS3
  • “Toy Home” - PS3
  • “99 Vidas” - PS Vita
  • “Q*Bert Rebooted” - PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS3 and PS4

“Of course, with PlayStation Plus you get a bunch of other benefits: exclusive discounts, online multiplayer, cloud saves, Share Play support and more,” a post on the PlayStation Blog says.

PlayStation owners can still get their hands on this month’s freebies, which include “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank.”

It should be noted that Sony has announced that next year on March 8, 2019, PS Plus will start focusing on PlayStation 4 titles. The change, however, will not affect existing games and saved files.

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
Next New York Knicks coach: Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers top targets
Steve Smith, David Warner handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Britannia’ TV series: Exclusive interview with Professor Carole Cusack
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: New trailer released
‘The 100’ season 5: First four episodes shared with press
‘Outlander’ season 4: Another ‘pivotal’ rape scene coming up
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 29-30: Ava advises Griffin [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' March 29-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 28-30: Kate hires Paul [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 28-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car