'Mad Max' leads lineup of PlayStation Plus games for April 2018

Visitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2016.

Visitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

March is almost over, and with April comes a new batch of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Remember, though, that it’s not yet too late to get free copies of “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank” from the March lineup.

The first free PS Plus game is an underrated gem. Released a few months after George Miller’s film starring Tom Hardy (although it doesn’t have direct ties with the game), “Mad Max” puts players in the shoes of the titular character as he takes down a gang of raiders. Open-world vehicular combat is one of the game’s highlights. Bleak landscapes and uninhibited wastelands serve as the setting in this action-adventure title.

Also available for the PS4 is “Trackmania Turbo,” a racing game with over 200 different tracks and four different locations. There’s a campaign mode and a cooperative multiplayer mode called Double Driver, the latter having the interesting premise of allowing two players to control only one car.

Here’s the complete list of April 2018’s PlayStation Plus lineup:

“Mad Max” - PS4

“TrackMania Turbo” - PS4

“In Space We Brawl” - PS3

“Toy Home” - PS3

“99 Vidas” - PS Vita

“Q*Bert Rebooted” - PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS3 and PS4

“Of course, with PlayStation Plus you get a bunch of other benefits: exclusive discounts, online multiplayer, cloud saves, Share Play support and more,” a post on the PlayStation Blog says.

PlayStation owners can still get their hands on this month’s freebies, which include “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank.”

It should be noted that Sony has announced that next year on March 8, 2019, PS Plus will start focusing on PlayStation 4 titles. The change, however, will not affect existing games and saved files.