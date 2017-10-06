'MacGyver' season 2 spoilers: 3 fast facts about 'Muscle Car + Paper Clips'

MacGyver star Lucas Till
Lucas Till speaking at the 2015 San Diego Comic Con International, for "X-Men: Apocalypse", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

"MacGyver," starring Lucas Till as Angus "Mac" MacGyver, George Eads as Jack Dalton and Tristin Mays as Riley Davis, will have an upcoming episode titled "Muscle Car + Paper Clip," which will air in the US on Friday. It will feature Mac and the rest of team's search for a missing Riley. 

Spoiler Alert: This article has additional 'MacGvyer' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'Muscle Car + Paper Clip.

3 fast facts about 'Muscle Car + Paper Clips'

1. Riley disappears during her first solo mission.

According to a CBS press release, "MacGyver’ season 2, episode 2 will show Riley, who is a hacker and the Phoenix Foundation team's technical specialist, will disappear after she's given a solo mission for the first time. Her mission involves going with a group of dangerous hackers. Unfortunately, something goes wrong during the mission and she ends up disappearing from the team's surveillance.

2. Mac and the rest of the team will use a microwave transmitter and a necklace to locate Riley.

Mac and the rest of the team will work hard to locate Riley. They will use a microwave transmitter and a necklace to pinpoint her location. Thankfully, Mac and his teammates are both intelligent and resourceful that's why there's a big chance that they can find Riley again. However, they're also going against a bunch of intelligent hackers and it will make things more challenging.

3. 'Muscle Car + Paper Clips' was written by Nancy Kiu and directed by Ericson Core

Kiu wrote "Muscle Car + Paper Clips." She has written a number of episodes for "MacGyver" including "Cigar Cutter," "Toothpick" and "Metal Saw." Aside from the CBS TV series, she also wrote some episodes for "Castle" and "Revenge." Meanwhile, Core has directed the 2006 film "Invincible" starring Mark Wahlberg and Greg Kinnear, and 2015's "Point Break" starring Teresa Palmer and Max Thieriot. 

'MacGyver' season 2 episode 2 stars

The actors and actresses that will appear in this episode include Ronnie Gene Blevins as Cyclone, Douglas Olsson as Secretary of Defense, Ari Rufino as a Guard, Mustafa Gatollari as Rasha, Victoria Hall as Akiram, Shawn Kathryn Kane as D-Rez, Tyrus as Goliath, Kate Bond as Jill, Sameer, Ali Khan as Nizar and Danny Boushebel as Sayid. They will be joined by the rest of the "MacGyver" cast such as Meredith Eaton as Matilda "Matty" Webber, Isabel Lucas (Samantha Cage) and Justin Hires as Wilt Bozer. 

'MacGyver' episodes: 'DIY or DIE' and 'Roulette Wheel + Wire'

"DIY or DIE" was the episode that aired prior to "Muscle Car + Paper Clips." It served as the "MacGyver" season 2 premiere. It featured Bozer being released from the hospital after he was injured in the season 1 finale "Cigar Cutter." Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent Cage also asked for the Phoenix Foundation's help with an off-the-books mission. It involved recovering a SEAL officer who has been kidnapped for the past two years. They were able to find the officer but Cage was discharged from the CIA. Thankfully, Matty hired her for the Phoenix Foundation and she became part of the team.

The "MacGyver" reboot airs in the US on CBS every Friday at 8-9 pm. The next episode after  "Muscle Car + Paper Clips" is "Roulette Wheel + Wire" and it will air on Oct. 13. 

Watch 'MacGyver' 2017 videos below from the show's Facebook page:

Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
LG V30 specs, features and release details
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Next Trailer, poster, and tickets
