| Make IBT your homepage

'Lucifer' season 4: Brand new character being added

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A picture of Tom Ellis (left) as Lucifer Morningstar and D. B. Woodside (right) as Amenadiel in the "Lucifer" TV series. Facebook/ Lucifer

There will be some big changes in “Lucifer” season 4. A brand new character is reportedly being introduced on the show, and this character will dramatically shake things up. The story is expected to be a continuation of what happened in the season 3 finale, and not the two bonus episodes that were released later.

According to a report by TVLine, the new character will have a connection to Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) past, and the character will “bring a whole new dimension to everything.” The report confirms that the new character isn’t the Angel of Death Azrael (Charlyne Yi), a character introduced in the bonus episodes.

Since the TV series has been picked up by Netflix all the episodes will be released at the same time, instead of one episode per week schedule. 

Cameras are yet to begin rolling for “Lucifer” season 4, but it is expected to wrap production by December this year. The fans can expect the season to premiere by early 2019, after the postproduction process is complete for all the episodes.

While it is good news that the show has been picked up, some fans may be disappointed to know that there will be fewer episodes on the show in season 4. According to a report by DigitalSpy, there will be only 10 episodes of the show next year. The good news is that some episodes may be longer than before.

Each episode in the next season will be around 43 minutes long, which is the standard for the show. However, the current discussions with Netflix revolves around the producers asking for some flexibility on this time limit. In case they feel that a certain sequence is good for the show, and they don’t want to cut it just because of the time limit, they are hoping they will be allowed to keep it.

The fans should not, however, hope for hour-and-a-half episodes in season 4.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car