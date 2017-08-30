'Lucifer' season 3: Mum will be back

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

The writers of “Lucifer” season 3 have dropped another title reveal online. Mum will be back on the show this year, in episode 4. The revelation will come as a bit of a surprise to the fans who have been watching the show.

“Welcome Back, Charlotte Richards,” is the title of the fourth episode. The script has been written by Chris Rafferty and the director is Nathan Hope. Rafferty also shared a picture of cast member Tricia Helfer, who plays the role of Mum on the show, returning to Warner Bros. Studios. Filming of the TV series has already begun, and more details about the plot will be revealed in the coming weeks. The following portion of the article contains minor spoilers.

The last time the fans saw Mum, she was heading into a void created by the flaming sword of Morningstar (Tom Ellis). The intention was to ensure that she had a space of her own, to create her own little universe. Will she return to see her sons again? Or perhaps she will think of new ways to get back at her husband. The prospect of entering Heaven has been on her mind for a very long time, which may not go away so easily.

While there is a possibility that Mum may return, the return of Helfer could simply mean the return of the human Charlotte, whose body Mum took when she entered Earth. The character could play a part in solving one of the crimes that Morningstar and Detective Chloe (Lauren German) usually solve together.

As far as the main plot is concerned, the trailer of “Lucifer” season 3 has already revealed that it will mostly be about identity for Morningstar in at least the first few episodes. With his wings back, it will be difficult for the Devil to decide who he really is.

Credit: Lucifer Writers Room/ Twitter

Credit: Chris Rafferty/ Twitter

