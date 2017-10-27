'Lucifer' season 3 episode 5: Charlotte is back

Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) mum will be back in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 5, or will she? The preview video of the next episode shows an awkward moment between the mother and son. The devil will once again be obsessed with the question of why his mother came back. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) will be back in the next episode. The preview video [see below] shows how Morningstar will be surprised about his mum returning. Just as before, the devil will obsess about why his mother has returned, and what she plans to do.

Previously, Morningstar used the Flaming Sword to rip open the universe, and let his mother escape into darkness. The plan was to allow her to create her own universe, where she can live happily. This was supposed to stop the war against God that she was planning at that time.

Now that Charlotte has returned, she must have some other plan that she is working on, at least that’s what Morningstar thinks. But is she really back?

In one of the scenes in the preview Charlotte kisses Morningstar, which is very awkward for him. Is this the lawyer who has a crush on the devil rather than the return of the celestial being? The Devine mother may have a dark side, but incest may not be something she would in interested in. So, it appears that this is just the normal human, who has some real human emotions for the devil.

After the intense emotional outburst of Morningstar in the previous episode, the distraction Charlotte presents may be a welcome change for the audience. While it may be awkward for the devil, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) may certainly enjoy his brother’s situation.

Charlotte is also carrying a gun, so her interests may not be restricted to romance. According to the synopsis, she’s connected to a case of a dead chemist that Morningstar and Detective Chloe (Lauren German) will investigate together.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube