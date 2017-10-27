'Lucifer' season 3 episode 5: Charlotte is back

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) mum will be back in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 5, or will she? The preview video of the next episode shows an awkward moment between the mother and son. The devil will once again be obsessed with the question of why his mother came back. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) will be back in the next episode. The preview video [see below] shows how Morningstar will be surprised about his mum returning. Just as before, the devil will obsess about why his mother has returned, and what she plans to do.

Previously, Morningstar used the Flaming Sword to rip open the universe, and let his mother escape into darkness. The plan was to allow her to create her own universe, where she can live happily. This was supposed to stop the war against God that she was planning at that time.

Now that Charlotte has returned, she must have some other plan that she is working on, at least that’s what Morningstar thinks. But is she really back?

In one of the scenes in the preview Charlotte kisses Morningstar, which is very awkward for him. Is this the lawyer who has a crush on the devil rather than the return of the celestial being? The Devine mother may have a dark side, but incest may not be something she would in interested in. So, it appears that this is just the normal human, who has some real human emotions for the devil.

After the intense emotional outburst of Morningstar in the previous episode, the distraction Charlotte presents may be a welcome change for the audience. While it may be awkward for the devil, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) may certainly enjoy his brother’s situation.

Charlotte is also carrying a gun, so her interests may not be restricted to romance. According to the synopsis, she’s connected to a case of a dead chemist that Morningstar and Detective Chloe (Lauren German) will investigate together.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lakers rallied behind Lonzo Ball to upset Wizards, says coach Luke Walton
Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Novak Djokovic yet to commit to Brisbane International, organisers worried
Kris Dunn Injury Update: Bulls to bring PG off the bench
Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 2: Kingdom in trouble
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 7 preview
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Star Trek Discover’ episode 7: Harry Mudd is back
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 5: Charlotte is back
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 5 & 6: Thrawn is back
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera and Kanan get intimate
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car