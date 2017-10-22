'Lucifer' season 3 episode 4: Murder of a youth counsellor

There’s yet another murder case to solve in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 4. Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) will join forces to find out who killed a youth counsellor in the next episode titled “What Would Lucifer Do?”

The preview video of the next episode has been released online [see below]. The episode promises to be an action packed ride, with Morningstar at the centre of all the action.

The TV series has been expanding this season. The previous episode focused on Maze’s (Lesley-Ann Brandt) emotional journey. The character went as far as Canada, only to realise that she has roots now, thanks to her friends back in the US.

With Maze’s doubts settled, the story will now focus on Morningstar again. Apart from the trademark humour of the character, the preview video teases some breathtaking action sequences. In terms of the main story, the relationship between Morningstar and Chloe will once again come into focus.

If Morningstar and Chole are able to rekindle their romance or at least begin to take the steps; it will be a great setup for the future of the season. Marcus (Tom Welling) has been introduced as a potential love interest for the detective, which should create some interesting office conflict.

Marcus and Morningstar share an interesting relationship. While the Lieutenant was initially cautious about Chloe’s partner, he later allowed the Devil to pursue the Sinner Man case. Marcus has also been busy collecting all the information he can on the Devil. Will the two characters end up in a fight?

The title of “Lucifer” season 3 episode 4 appears to have been chosen from a dialogue of Morningstar. The devil can be seen advising Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) to think “what would Lucifer do,” when faced with a difficult problem. Amenadiel is still working hard to pass God’s test in order to get back into Heaven.

