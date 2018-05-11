'Lucifer' season 3 episode 24: 'Prepare for the most shocking twist'

There is more excitement in store for the fans in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 24. A preview video of the finale shows Morningstar (Tom Ellis) confronting Marcus (Tom Welling) about what the latter did.

Morningstar knows Marcus killed Charlotte (Tricia Helfer). The preview video of the next episode [see below] shows the Devil having a chat with Marcus, but he doesn’t seem to know the reason why the lieutenant took this extreme step.

The plan to kill Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) and frame Morningstar backfired in the previous episode, and the Devil may be in the process of putting it all together in the next episode. The consequences of finding out the truth will be devastating, with someone getting killed as a result.

“Prepare For The Most Shocking Twist,” the preview video of the next episode warns. There are three characters who will get into the thick of it. Marcus and Chloe (Lauren German) will be ready to fire their respective guns.

The case of Charlotte’s death may lead Morningstar and Chloe to Marcus, but the lieutenant also has backup. Chloe is prepared to take down her former lover. The death of any one of these characters will be a shocking event on the show.

Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) may be the key in connecting all the dots for Morningstar and Chloe, but the character is missing in the preview video. Will Maze be the one to pull the trigger? The character has already vowed to be the one to kill Marcus, but it remains to be seen if it comes to pass.

Apart from the dramatic events in “Lucifer” season 3 finale, the episode may also tease the storyline of the next season, the way the TV series has done before. The most shocking event would be the death of Morningstar, and him being forced to go back to hell with Maze.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube