'Lucifer' season 3 episode 23: Someone's going to hell

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

Things will not be the same between Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 23, even though the wedding is no longer happening. A preview video of the next episode that has been released online shows the problems the two characters will face, along with a new plan Pierce (Tom Welling) will come up with.

Morningstar came pretty close to confessing his love to Chloe in the last episode, but he stopped at the nick of time after he found out that Chloe called off the wedding. He had hoped things would go back to the way they were, but he will soon find out that that will not be the case this time around.

A preview video of the next episode [see below[] shows an intense conversation between the devil and the detective. Chloe apparently doesn’t need her partner anymore.

While Chloe and Morningstar are vulnerable at the moment and can’t think clearly, there is a devious plan in motion behind their back. Pierce is not happy about being dumped, and he will team up with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) once again in order to bring down the devil.

The new plan is similar to the old one, the only difference is someone else will be taking the place of Pierce. Who will Pierce kill in the next episode? The fans will have to wait and watch the episode to find out, but the trailer teases the possible death of either Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) or Charolette (Tricia Helfer).

No matter who dies, the blame will be laid on Morningstar, forcing him to leave earth for good, and take Maze with him. With the devil and his demon back in hell, Pierce will be in a position to purse Chloe without any problems. Will Pierce succeed in his plan?

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

