'Lucifer' season 3 episode 2 preview: Identity crisis

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

The wings aren’t going anywhere just yet, and Morningstar (Tom Ellis) continues to have an identity crisis in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 2. A preview video of the next episode released online shows how the character will deal with this new problem.

Morningstar is not happy about his wings, which he sees as a tool that is being used by Dad to control his life. The Devil won’t accept that, and will try to deal with this problem by discussing it with his therapist Linda (Rachael Harris). He doesn’t know the real reason why he got his wings back, and how God’s emissary, if there is one, is managing to do it. The other big concern is that he has lost his devil face.

Eventually, Morningstar will start accepting his wings. He will even show it to a naked stranger on bed. The Devil will continue to play his part and have fun, despite whatever plans Dad has for him.

Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) may not have his powers back yet, but he believes that God always has a plan for everything that he does. The character may still be happy about being called the “favourite” son of God.

While Mum may have transferred to another universe, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) is still there. She will be back in the next episode along with Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt). It will be interesting to see how the storylines of these two characters will continue on the show.

The main focus of this season is on Morningstar’s identity crisis after getting his wings, but there will also be new crimes to solve. The arrival of Lieutenant Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) has also added a new dynamic at the workplace, and he may have an impact on Morningstar’s relationship with Detective Chloe Decker (Tom Ellis).

The big baddie of “Lucifer” season 3 appears to be a new character called Sinner Man. Details about this mysterious criminal will be revealed in the coming episodes.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
NBA All-Star game will no longer feature East vs West
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 2: The trouble with wings
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3: Zombie action continues
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 5: Claire goes back
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 3 'Kicks' spoilers
'MacGyver' season 2 spoilers: 3 fast facts about 'Muscle Car + Paper Clips'
'MacGyver' season 2 episode 2 'Muscle Car + Paper Clips' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Next Trailer, poster, and tickets
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Next trailer on Oct 9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car