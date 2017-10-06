'Lucifer' season 3 episode 2 preview: Identity crisis

The wings aren’t going anywhere just yet, and Morningstar (Tom Ellis) continues to have an identity crisis in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 2. A preview video of the next episode released online shows how the character will deal with this new problem.

Morningstar is not happy about his wings, which he sees as a tool that is being used by Dad to control his life. The Devil won’t accept that, and will try to deal with this problem by discussing it with his therapist Linda (Rachael Harris). He doesn’t know the real reason why he got his wings back, and how God’s emissary, if there is one, is managing to do it. The other big concern is that he has lost his devil face.

Eventually, Morningstar will start accepting his wings. He will even show it to a naked stranger on bed. The Devil will continue to play his part and have fun, despite whatever plans Dad has for him.

Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) may not have his powers back yet, but he believes that God always has a plan for everything that he does. The character may still be happy about being called the “favourite” son of God.

While Mum may have transferred to another universe, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) is still there. She will be back in the next episode along with Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt). It will be interesting to see how the storylines of these two characters will continue on the show.

The main focus of this season is on Morningstar’s identity crisis after getting his wings, but there will also be new crimes to solve. The arrival of Lieutenant Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) has also added a new dynamic at the workplace, and he may have an impact on Morningstar’s relationship with Detective Chloe Decker (Tom Ellis).

The big baddie of “Lucifer” season 3 appears to be a new character called Sinner Man. Details about this mysterious criminal will be revealed in the coming episodes.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube